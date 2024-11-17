Watch: Maharashtra’s Maha Conundrum | All you need to know

The ongoing Assembly polls in Maharashtra are being described as one where political fragmentation, with two Shiv Sena’s, two Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) and scores of rebels, independents, is at its peak. Benefits programmes like the Mahayuthi Government’s “Ladki Bahin” and the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s promise of raising the income support to women to ₹3,000 per month if elected, are attempts to add the differentiator of benefits and to surmount the challenge of a hyper-local election.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S