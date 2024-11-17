 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Maharashtra’s Maha Conundrum | All you need to know

Watch: Maharashtra’s Maha Conundrum | All you need to know

In this episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss the political complexities in the poll-bound Maharashtra

Updated - November 17, 2024 06:04 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

The ongoing Assembly polls in Maharashtra are being described as one where political fragmentation, with two Shiv Sena’s, two Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) and scores of rebels, independents, is at its peak. Benefits programmes like the Mahayuthi Government’s “Ladki Bahin” and the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s promise of raising the income support to women to ₹3,000 per month if elected, are attempts to add the differentiator of benefits and to surmount the challenge of a hyper-local election.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S

Published - November 17, 2024 05:47 pm IST

Related Topics

politics / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / election / bjp / Nationalist Congress Party / Shiv Sena / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.