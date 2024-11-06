Kicking off The Hindu’s inaugural conclave ‘Poll Arena’, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) explained why the party settled for fewer seats to contest in the upcoming State Assembly polls.

“Congress is a national party and we got good results in Parliament elections in spite of getting fewer seats. We wanted seat-sharing to be done on merit, but we had to let go of a few seats,” said Mr. Patole, adding, “We need to save Maharashtra and only under Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) can it be safe”.

Mr. Patole was in conversation with The Hindu’s Maharashtra Chief of Bureau Vinaya Deshpande at Mumbai’s Y.B. Chavan Centre.

Pacifying rebels

Talking about the MVA’s attempts to avoid ‘friendly fights’, he said: “We are trying to pacify some rebels who are standing against MVA candidates in one or two seats, so that we can fight Mahayuti unitedly.” Bucking to rebels, Congress’s Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati withdrew from Kolhapur North, leaving no official MVA candidate in the fray.

Refusing to back down from confrontation with Shiv Sena (UBT), Mr. Patole asserted: “It is my duty to make my party strongest in Maharashtra and I will do so. I want to provide justice for all. If someone has issue on it, it is their problem.” When asked if he is in contention for the top post in the State, Mr. Patole said, “We want to get elected as MVA and then High Command will decide on CM. The issue is to save Maharashtra and not the CM post.”

In the ‘kingmaker’ region of Vidarbha, where Congress tackles the BJP head on, Mr. Patole predicted a victory for the MVA in 45-50 seats. “Of this, 32-35 will be won by Congress,” affirmed Mr. Patole. For the alliance, he asserted that MVA will win over 200 seats in the 288-member House.

Projects gone to Gujarat

Expounding on how the Mahayuti government has let most projects shift to Gujarat, he said: “Mahayuti has attempted to finish Maharashtra’s status in the country. People will never forgive them for this sin.” He also assured farmers that the MVA will waive off their loans, provide continuous electricity supply and guarantee minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

Touching upon the transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla, Mr. Patole mused why she was re-instated post-retirement. “She works fully for the BJP. She had tapped my phone under a different name and mislead the government,” said Mr. Patole, accusing the BJP of playing politics in Maharashtra’s law and order.

“As police were being used to do party politics, law and order in Maharashtra deteriorated leading to crimes against women, such as the Badlapur case,” claimed Mr. Patole while asserting that the Mumbai Police’s reputation was being tarnished. He also claimed that drug culture in Maharashtra had flourished under the BJP.

Claiming corruption in infrastructure projects such as Atal Setu and Samruddhi Mahamarg, he said: “We will bring out a white paper to show how they have looted the people. They have burdened the people with debts.” He also claimed that the advertisement costs far outweigh the Ladki Bahin direct transfer scheme.

When asked if Congress would support Uddhav Thackeray if he staked claim to the CM post, Mr. Patole said: “It is not my job, but of my high command’s. My job is to win the highest number of seats for Congress.” Congress is contesting on 102 seats, of which only 11 are in Mumbai – the lowest number of seats the party has ever contested in the city. Its ally Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting on 93 seats and NCP on 88 seats. On the lone Pandharpur seat, Congress’ Bhagirath Bhalake faces NCP(SP)’s Anil Sawant.

The 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly will go to polls on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

