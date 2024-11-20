Voting for single-phase Maharashtra assembly election begins

According to the Election Commission, Maharashtra has 9.7 crore registered voters, including 5 crore men, 4.69 crore women, and 6,101 transgender voters as of October 30. The state also includes 6.41 lakh Persons with Disabilities voters and 1.16 lakh service voters from the armed forces. With an expanded voter list, more than 1 lakh polling stations have been set up across the state, an increase from 96,654 in 2019.

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan was among the early voters, casting his vote at the polling booth located at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

“Ours is the biggest democracy of the world. My appeal to all the youngsters, elders and women - they all should come and vote,” he said, urging the voters to exercise their democratic rights.

Speaking on the importance of voting, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, after exercising his vote in Nagpur, stated it as the responsibility of citizens in a democracy. “In a democracy, voting is a responsibility of citizens. Every citizen must perform their duty. I always make it a point to vote first and do other works later on the polling day,” Bhagwat said. He mentioned he had cut short his trip to Uttaranchal to ensure he could vote and would return after fulfilling his democratic duty.

BJP national president JP Nadda also called for high voter turnout, urging especially the youth of Maharashtra to exercise their democratic rights. “Seize this opportunity to actively contribute to our vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and play a significant role in Maharashtra’s continued development. Your single vote has the power to shape the future of the state and drive it toward becoming a $1 trillion economy,” he posted on X.

PM Modi appeals for voting ‘with full enthusiasm’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the voters on X, said, “Today, voting is taking place for all seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. I earnestly appeal to all voters in the state to participate enthusiastically in this process and enhance the grandeur of this festival of democracy. I especially urge all young and women voters to come forward in large numbers and cast their votes.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar also made his appeal to the voters in Baramati, where he is contesting. “Even during the Lok Sabha elections, members of our family contested against each other, and everyone witnessed it. I made an effort to meet everyone in Baramati, and I am hopeful that this time the people of Baramati will ensure my victory,” he said.

He also responded to allegations surrounding his cousin, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole, regarding the use of cryptocurrency to rig elections, Mr. Ajit Pawar said that he believed an inquiry would clarify everything.

“Regarding the audio clip being circulated, I know both of them personally. One is my sister, and the other is someone I have worked with extensively. While the clip contains their voices, I can recognise their tone. An inquiry will be conducted, and everything will be clarified,” he said.

With over 4,136 candidates vying for seats across the state’s constituencies, including more than 9.7 crore eligible voters, this election is set to be one of the most significant in recent years.

