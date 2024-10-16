‘Vote Jihad’: Election Commission cracks down on divisive rhetoric as Maharashtra gears up for polls

The term “vote jihad” has sparked controversy in Maharashtra as the State prepares for Assembly elections on November 20. With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) now in force, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Chockalingam warned that any use of inflammatory terms, including “vote jihad,” would be scrutinised and dealt with strictly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will not spare anyone using such terms. If we receive any complaints, we will act within the legal framework,” Mr. Chockalingam said on Wednesday, stressing that the commission was committed to maintaining communal harmony throughout the election process.

The term “vote jihad” recently gained attention after BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed the party’s poor performance in certain constituencies during the last Lok Sabha polls to this alleged phenomenon. Mr. Fadnavis, speaking at a public event in Kolhapur, said, “Out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, 14 seats witnessed vote jihad. Hindutva needs to awaken if anti-Hindu leaders are being elected to top posts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Voter registration

Meanwhile, voter registration in the western State has seen a significant boost. According to Mr. Chockalingam, the number of registered voters has increased by nearly 70 lakh since the 2019 Assembly elections.

“There were 8,94,46,211 voters ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections, and now, after special enrolment drives, the number has risen to 9,63,69,410,” the senior IAS officer said, citing a total increase of 69,23,199 voters.

The State will see an increase in polling booths as well, from 96,654 in 2019 to 1,00,186 this year. The CEO also highlighted the inclusion of 6,36,278 voters with physical disabilities and 1,16,355 voters from the armed forces. Additionally, Maharashtra will have 20,93,206 first-time voters between 18 and 19 years.

Notably, of 12,43,192 voters above the age of 85, as many as 47,716 are centenarians, he said.

Regarding the voting process, Mr. Chockalingam explained that each polling booth will now accommodate three to four voters at a time to avoid delays seen during previous elections. Nearly six lakh State government employees will be deployed for election duty, ensuring a smooth voting experience across the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.