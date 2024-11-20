Violence, intimidation, EVM glitches mar Maharashtra polls

Incidents of violence and intimidation, conflicts between parties and technical glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs) marred the polling for Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

In Nashik district’s Nandgaon constituency, a scuffle broke out between Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s candidate Suhas Kande and Independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal, nephew of top NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Chaggan Bhujbal at a polling centre. Mr. Kande was seen giving death threats, saying, “murder fix”. Later, Mr. Kande dismissed the allegations and said, “I did not take Mr. Sameer Bhujbal’s name, instead I was shouting at one of my workers to stop beating the other party worker.”

Clarifying the incident, Mr. Kande said, “Mokadam [contractor] held a lunch for all sugarcane cutters, who came for voting to the polling booth, but they were manhandled and abused by Sameer Bhujbal’s people. When I complained to the Election Commission, I told them ‘you detain them if they were not voters, but if they are, let them vote’.”

The Nandgaon Police have registered a case. Nashik Collector Jalaj Sharma confirmed the incident and said, “Action has been taken; the clash emerged over the identity of voters. The identity of voters has been checked before they were allowed to vote.” In another incident in Nandgaon, a vehicle in Sakore village was attacked; police detained one person.

Assault video

Similar incidents have been reported in Wardha and Baramati. Sharad Pawar-led NCP spokesperson Nitesh Karale was assaulted in Mandwa village in Wardha district. BJP workers allegedly attacked him when he was returning from voting. A complaint has been filed at the Sawangi police station. The assault video has gone viral on social media.

In Baramati, tension erupted outside a booth, where NCP-SP candidate Yugendra Pawar’s mother, Sharmila Pawar accused rival NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) workers of issuing death threats to party workers. She told the media, “When I came to the spot, I saw voter slips bearing their party symbol being distributed. I plan to file a complaint with the Election Commission.” In the Karjat constituency, NCP-SP candidate Rohit Pawar complained that a black mark was put on the EVM machine next to his name.

Violent incidents related to EVMs were reported in Marathwada’s Beed district. In Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde’s Parli constituency, a polling booth, including EVMs, were vandalised. An NCP-SP worker identified as Madhav Jadhav from Ghatnandur was attacked by unidentified individuals. “We went to one of the booths in Parli to stop the bogus voting of Mr. Munde’s goons. While NCP-SP leader Rajesaheb Deshmukh went inside, I was standing outside, and unidentified people attacked me. One of the booths in my village Ghatnandur was also vandalised,” Mr. Jadhav told The Hindu.

EVM-related complaints also came to light in the New English School booth in the Nandgaon constituency as well as in Pune’s Mangalwar Peth constituency at the Atal Bihari Medical College booth. EVMs stopped working at the centres for a brief time, causing inconvenience to voters.

