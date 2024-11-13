Vidarbha: A make or break region for the BJP and Congress

With 62 Assembly constituencies, Vidarbha, a region in central India marked by a striking mix of contrasting elements, plays a decisive role in Maharashtra’s politics. Stretching from the Naxal-affected area of Gadchiroli bordering Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad forest to Nagpur, where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological backbone of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has its headquarters, it encompasses the pulse of the State’s socio-political dynamics. It is also home to Dikshabhoomi, where B.R. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956, a site of immense historical significance to his followers, and the epicentre of an ongoing agrarian crisis that has plagued Maharashtra’s cotton belt.

With its diverse political and socio-economic landscape, Vidarbha’s electoral outcome is seen as a potential game-changer in State politics.

Despite being home to the RSS, the region has historically been a Congress bastion, until it was breached by the BJP a decade ago. Each constituency has its own caste dynamics, with the Kunbi community holding substantial sway, shaping electoral outcomes in ways that national parties must heed.

Several prominent leaders from the region, including the Congress’s State chief Nana Patole (Sakoli), his BJP counterpart Chandrashekar Bawankule (Kamthi), Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Nagpur South West), and the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar (Brahmapuri), are all campaigning fiercely to bolster their parties’ influence on their home turf.

“Vidarbha has always been a key battleground in Maharashtra’s elections, and this time, it is more critical than ever. The region holds the key to the fate of both the BJP and Congress,” Devendra Gawande, resident editor, Loksatta, Nagpur, said.

In the current Assembly race, 36 out of the 76 seats where the BJP and Congress are head-to-head are in Vidarbha. This intense competition is underscored by the BJP fielding the most candidates here, with 47, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition seeks to counter this push and regain its footing.

Its importance in the poll strategies of both national parties is evident from the frequent visits made to the region by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

While Mr. Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a series of public events across Vidarbha, Mr. Gandhi launched his poll campaign in Nagpur, participating in a ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’ (conference on the Constitution), in addition to a battery of political rallies.

During these visits, the leaders focused on issues central to the region, including agriculture, and issues concerning Other Backward Classes (OBC) and tribals, among others.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance struggled in Vidarbha, winning only three out of 10 seats — a shortfall that raised questions about its stronghold. Observers now view Vidarbha as the bellwether that could either cement or crack the BJP’s dominance.

“Nagpur has traditionally been a Congress stronghold, but over time, the BJP has built a strong base here, particularly by addressing issues like farmers’ distress and leveraging its influence through the RSS,” Mr. Gawande said.

He believes the road to the corridors of power in Mumbai passes through Vidarbha. “Historically, the party that wins Vidarbha goes on to form the government in Maharashtra. This is precisely why top leaders from all parties are actively campaigning here,” he said.

According to Mr. Gawande, regional parties, including both factions of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), have a relatively limited presence in Vidarbha when compared with other regions, leading to a direct face-off between the Congress and the BJP in most constituencies.

“Recently, Amit Shah said that every seat they win here is one Congress loses, which the BJP views as a victory. Their focus is on defeating Congress in Vidarbha to strengthen their base, and the Congress has a similar goal,” he added.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP made a breakthrough, securing 44 of the 62 constituencies in Vidarbha, leaving the Congress with a mere 10 seats. The BJP’s victory was largely driven by its ability to tap into regional aspirations, a ‘Modi wave’, leveraging the agrarian crisis, and dissatisfaction with the Congress-led government.

However, the 2019 polls saw a slight reversal, with the BJP’s tally dipping to 29 and the Congress managing to secure 15 seats. This shift, while small, indicated that the Congress had regained some ground in this region, observers believe.

The Congress chief, Mr. Patole, a former BJP MP hand-picked by Mr. Gandhi, has ruffled some feathers within his own party and among allies in the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray or UBT) due to his distinctive style of leadership. Nonetheless, Mr. Patole remains optimistic about Congress’s prospects in the upcoming elections, convinced that public dissatisfaction with the ruling alliance and allegations of corruption will work in Congress’s favour. While campaigning in Yavatmal, a district plagued by one of the highest rates of farmer suicides in the State, he said: “Vidarbha is where our roots lie, and I will ensure that the BJP is uprooted, allowing Congress to continue its legacy of development here.”

Mr. Patole said that Congress’s campaign focuses on three critical issues — unemployment, inflation, and farmers’ struggles. “These are the issues most resonating with the voters here as they have a massive impact on their lives,” he added.

Another challenge facing the parties in Vidarbha is the large number of rebel candidates. The MVA alliance has 28 rebels in the region, while the Mahayuti has 19.

It will be interesting to see how each side manages this internal rebellion.

