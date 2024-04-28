ADVERTISEMENT

VBA seeks alliance with Congress for Assembly elections in Maharashtra

April 28, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - Mumbai

Statement comes just days after Prakash Ambedkar claimed that the Congress is pressuring VBA candidates to withdraw from Lok Sabha poll

Ateeq Shaikh

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday suggested that the Congress should join hands with the party to contest the Maharashtra Assembly election due later this year.

“The Maharashtra Assembly election will be held in September-October this year. The VBA and the Congress can jointly contest it. Let us not be upset with each other, and help VBA,” Mr. Ambedkar said.

The statement comes just days after the VBA president claimed that the Congress was pressuring the party’s candidates to withdraw from the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Earlier this week, over four dozen Dalit Ambedkarite (Buddhist) organisations under the umbrella of the Progressive Republican Party had pledged their support to the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi — comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Congress — to prevent division of votes during the general election in the State.

Clearing the way

Rahul Gaikwad, the VBA’s candidate for the Solapur Lok Sabha constituency, also recently withdrew his nomination claiming that staying in the electoral fray could improve the prospects of the BJP candidate. Mr. Gaikwad joined the Congress on April 24.

