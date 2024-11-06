ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. CM to campaign for BJP candidates in Maharashtra

Published - November 06, 2024 12:43 am IST - MUMBAI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address voters in constituencies across as part of the BJP’s campaign push

The Hindu Bureau

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath to campaign in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region on Wednesday, to root for BJP candidates contesting in the Assembly election on November 20. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to address people in multiple constituencies across Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region on Wednesday, to root for Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidates contesting in the Assembly election on November 20.

The U.P. CM will be in Washim at 1 p.m. where he will extend his support to Shyam Ramcharan Khode. From there he will head to Amravati’s Tivasa Assembly constituency to campaign for Rajesh Shriram Wankhede from 3 p.m. onwards and then to Akola district’s Murtijapur Assembly constituency to campaign for Harish Marotiappa Pimple from 5 p.m. onwards, informed BJP spokesperson Kesav Upadhyay.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Kolhapur on November 7 night and will head out to campaign on November 8 in Kolhapur south, Sangli’s Jat constituency, Satar’s Karad south constituency and Pune’s Khadakwasla and Parvati constituencies.

The same day on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at noon in Dhule and will hold a campaign at 2 p.m. in Nashik, the spokesperson confirmed.

