GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. CM to campaign for BJP candidates in Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address voters in constituencies across as part of the BJP’s campaign push

Published - November 06, 2024 12:43 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath to campaign in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region on Wednesday, to root for BJP candidates contesting in the Assembly election on November 20. File photo

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath to campaign in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region on Wednesday, to root for BJP candidates contesting in the Assembly election on November 20. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to address people in multiple constituencies across Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region on Wednesday, to root for Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidates contesting in the Assembly election on November 20.

The U.P. CM will be in Washim at 1 p.m. where he will extend his support to Shyam Ramcharan Khode. From there he will head to Amravati’s Tivasa Assembly constituency to campaign for Rajesh Shriram Wankhede from 3 p.m. onwards and then to Akola district’s Murtijapur Assembly constituency to campaign for Harish Marotiappa Pimple from 5 p.m. onwards, informed BJP spokesperson Kesav Upadhyay.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Kolhapur on November 7 night and will head out to campaign on November 8 in Kolhapur south, Sangli’s Jat constituency, Satar’s Karad south constituency and Pune’s Khadakwasla and Parvati constituencies.

The same day on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at noon in Dhule and will hold a campaign at 2 p.m. in Nashik, the spokesperson confirmed.

Published - November 06, 2024 12:43 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.