Unwell actor-politician Govinda leaves campaign trail in Jalgaon, comes back to Mumbai

Govinda, who was in Jalgaon to campaign in Muktainagar, Bodwad, Pachora and Chopda, returned to Mumbai

Published - November 17, 2024 11:06 am IST - Jalgaon

PTI
Actor-turned-politician Govinda cut short his campaign trail for Mahayuti candidates. File

Actor-turned-politician Govinda cut short his campaign trail for Mahayuti candidates. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-politician Govinda on Saturday (November 16, 2024) cut short his campaign trail for Mahayuti candidates for the November 20 polls citing ill health.

Govinda, who was in Jalgaon to campaign in Muktainagar, Bodwad, Pachora and Chopda, returned to Mumbai. In Pachora, Govinda held a roadshow, which he halted midway after feeling unwell.

Also Read: Actor Govinda accidentally shoots leg as revolver misfires

During the roadshow, he asked people to stand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vote for the ruling alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

Govinda, a former Congress Lok Sabha MP, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was hospitalised recently after getting wounded in the leg due to accidental discharge of his gun in his Mumbai home.

