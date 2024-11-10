 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Uddhav Thackeray siding with those who insulted Balasaheb and Savarkar, says Amit Shah

After releasing the BJP’s manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls, Mr Shah also said his party will not allow religion-based reservation in the country.

Published - November 10, 2024 03:43 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the release of BJP manifesto for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai on November 10, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the release of BJP manifesto for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai on November 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (November 10, 2024) said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was siding with the Congress, whose leaders have insulted Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

After releasing the BJP’s manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls, Mr Shah also said his party will not allow religion-based reservation in the country.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) (comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar) has no credibility, the senior BJP leader said.

Congress-ruled states ATM of party’s ‘shahi parivar’, MVA symbol of corruption: PM Modi

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi's trust has gone below 'pataal'. It has no credibility," he said.

The Mahayuti (which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP) faces the challenge from the MVA, whose promises insult ideology and promote appeasement, Shah said.

The Congress reneged on pre-election promises made in states ruled by it now, he added.

“I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray if he can request Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to say two good words for Veer Savarkar,” Mr. Shah said.

“Can any Congress leader say a few words in honour of Balasaheb Thackeray,” he further asked.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Key dates and numbers at a glance

“It would be good if the people of Maharashtra get to know those who have come out with the dream of forming an alliance government amidst such contradictions,” he said.

Mr. Shah said the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto is a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra.

“An organisation of Ulemas has demanded reservations for minorities, and state Congress president Nana Patole acknowledged this,” Mr. Shah said.

"I want to tell Uddhav Thackeray that you are sitting with people who oppose Ram Mandir, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Uniform Civil Code, Waqf board amendments and abuse Savarkar," he said.

“If the Waqf board amendments are not made, it can declare your property as its own,” Mr. Shah said.

“Are the people of Maharashtra in favour of giving their right of reservation meant for the SCs, STs and OBCs to the Muslims?” Mr. Shah said.

“Our Constitution does not provide reservations based on religion. However, the Congress promised reservations before coming to power, and people should take cognisance of this issue,” he said.

He also said that tor the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 (which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir), the chief minister of J&K (Omar Abdullah) took oath on the Constitution framed by Dr B R Ambedkar, he said.

The BJP's resolutions are etched in stone, Mr. Shah said. “Whether it is the Centre or the state, when our government is formed, we fulfill our resolutions,” he added.

The Opposition MVA's poll promises are an insult to ideology and promote appeasement, Mr. Shah said.

"I want to tell Sharad Pawar that his habit to create a fake mandate will not work now," he said.

“Sharad Pawar should tell people of Maharashtra what was his contribution for them while he was a minister for 10 years in the UPA government,” the Union Minister said.

Maharashtra has been leading the country in every field for ages, he said.

"The Bhakti movement started from Maharashtra, the movement for freedom from slavery was also started by Shivaji Maharaj from here, the social revolution also started from here and the reflection of the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra is seen in the BJP's Sankalp Patra," Mr. Shah said.

The people of Maharashtra have made up their mind to give mandate to the Mahayuti again, he said.

The BJP's poll manifesto is a roadmap for making Viksit Maharashtra for Viksit Bharat, said state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present on the occasion.

Published - November 10, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / Bharatiya Janata Party / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / Indian National Congress / alliances and coalition

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.