Unexpected and unimaginable: Opposition on Mahayuti’s victory

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Saturday (November 23, 2024) described the Maharashtra Assembly election results as “unexpected and unimaginable”, even while delivering a sharp critique of the winning BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray questioned the basis of public support for the Mahayuti, citing unresolved issues such as the plight of soybean farmers, industries shifting to Gujarat, concerns over women’s safety, rising inflation, and crop loan waivers. “Why have people voted for the Mahayuti? These results are not just a ‘wave’ but a ‘tsunami’,” he said, expressing disbelief over the outcome.

Drastic shift

Ramesh Chennithala, the All India Congress Committee’s in-charge of Maharashtra, said the defeat of veterans such as Balasaheb Thorat and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has shocked the Congress ranks. “How can stalwarts like Balasaheb Thorat, an eight-time MLA, and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan lose? Our cadre is shocked, and we will study these results thoroughly,” he said. While taking full responsibility for the party’s defeat, the Congress leader also maintained faith in the people of Maharashtra. “We trust the people, and we believe they won’t accept this result as final,” he added.

He compared the Congress’s strong performance in the State in the Lok Sabha election earlier this year to the unexpected loss in the Assembly election, questioning the drastic shift in electoral fortunes in just five months. “Is it possible to change the situation so quickly? The issues plaguing the State cannot be resolved with mere promises like Ladki Bahen,” he said, referring to the Mahayuti’s flagship welfare scheme for women.

‘Vision of a single party’

Referencing the BJP’s long-standing push for simultaneous polls through its “one nation, one election” demand, Mr. Thackeray claimed that BJP national president J.P. Nadda has hinted at a “vision of one party”.

“Even J.P. Nadda said they want only one party,” Mr. Thackeray said, warning that such ambitions undermine democratic plurality. He accepted the victory of the Mahayuti but did so with veiled sarcasm, congratulating the BJP while casting doubt on their ability to fulfill their promises. “I hope this time they will have their Chief Minister, and I congratulate them. I also hope they will deliver ₹2,100 to Ladki Bahen and announce a crop loan waiver, as promised,” he said.

Appealing to the people of Maharashtra, the Sena (UBT) leader urged them not to lose hope despite the electoral setback. “I want to tell the people of Maharashtra not to lose morale and hopes,” he said, adding that he has not yet spoken to any of his allies in the MVA regarding the election outcome.

‘Something fishy’

Mr. Thackeray noted that though the chairs at the rallies of BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi were empty, people had voted for them. “Does it mean that people have already decided to vote for them, so they didn’t attend the rallies,” the former CM wondered.

The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut alleged that there was a “big conspiracy”, and something was “fishy”. Adding that there was little doubt in his mind that money was used in the polls, Mr. Raut said, “How can all MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde win? How can [Nationalist Congress Party chief] Ajit Pawar, whose betrayal angered Maharashtra, win?”

‘MVA seat-sharing delays caused defeat’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Ashok Dhawale said that the MVA had lost the Maharashtra election due to overconfidence following its Lok Sabha success, as well as delayed seat-sharing agreements, and an internal competition for seats, He accused the BJP-led Mahayuti of engaging in communal polarisation and unprecedented money power, alleging that cash packets of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 each were distributed to voters.

While the CPI (M) held its Dhanau seat, the Mahayuti has retained control over 230 of 288 seats, reducing the MVA to just 50 seats. Mr. Dhawale criticised the MVA’s failure to include smaller allies and address pressing agrarian issues, calling it a “missed golden opportunity.”