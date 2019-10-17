Undignified of Congress to view national security through Hindu-Muslim prism, says Modi

Chastising the Congress for its opposition to the BJP government’s withdrawal of provisions of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was utterly undignified of a few Congress leaders to rake up the question of Hindu-Muslim relations in matters pertaining to the country’s security and unity.

“One Congress leader said that if Kashmir had a majority Hindu population, the BJP government would never take such a step [to abrogate provisions of Article 370]…this is disgraceful and undignified behaviour. These people view even questions of national security through a Hindu-Muslim prism,” Mr. Modi said, addressing an election rally in Beed district on Thursday.

The Prime Minister further remarked that the country would punish those [Congress-NCP and the Opposition] who spoke against the country’s interests and exhorted the audience to outvote the Congress-NCP coalition in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

He was speaking in Parli while campaigning for State BJP Minister Pankaja Munde, who is pitted in a high-stakes battle against her estranged cousin, Dhananjay Munde, who is the NCP’s candidate for the Parli constituency.

Without taking names, the Prime Minister mocked Opposition leaders, especially those of the Congress, who protested the Centre’s move on Article 370 by stating that it was “a black day in Indian politics”.

Remarking that it was nearly three months since the move, he asked the audience whether the country had been destroyed, as predicted by another senior Congress leader.

“One leader had said that this decision was akin to murdering a person…Other leaders claimed that democracy was destroyed by removing Article 370, while someone else said that the decision would prove a danger to the country’s security. Yet another had even claimed that Kashmir was not India’s internal problem,” Mr. Modi said.

Warning the Opposition that the country would punish them for their misdeeds and fake statements when the time came, he said that Maharashtra had the first opportunity to do so by outvoting such leaders in the upcoming polls.

“I want to remind the entire country from Beed that whenever Article 370 is discussed in the future, the statements of those who opposed that decision that was made in the interests of the country or the disparaging remarks of those who made fun of our decision will be mentioned in history,” the Prime Minister said, remarking that Maharashtra had no need of “tired leaders” who indulged only in selfish politics.

Extolling the ethic of hard work of the BJP worker and the BJP-led ‘Mahayuti’ (grand alliance), he disparaged the opportunist politics being practised thus far by the Congress and the NCP.

“Beed has given me friends like Gopinath Munde and Pramod Mahajan, who are sadly no longer with us…however, their dreams are being fulfilled by hard-working party workers whose striving would have made them proud,” Mr. Modi said, expressing confidence that all records will be broken in the upcoming polls.

Stating that the Opposition had sunk to the depths of despair, he said they were worried and wondered why the BJP worker was striving so hard for the polls.

‘Dedicated workers’

“Let me announce from Beed that the BJP has an army of dedicated workers who win hearts and thereby propel their party to victory…And this is how a wave is created,” the Prime Minister said, lauding his party’s strong booth-level organisation.

Stating that the Congress was riven by factionalism, Mr. Modi said that its leadership, which was slumped in despair, ought to introspect why so many of its leaders and young workers were deserting the party in droves.

Promising that the BJP government in Maharashtra and the Centre would put an end to Marathwada’s water woes, he said that the BJP government had earmarked a staggering sum of ₹3.5 lakh crore to ensure that every home received potable water by 2022.

Ticking-off the previous governments in Maharashtra for their inept administration, he said the present BJP government had succeeding in eliminating the middleman and making sure that the people of Marathwada fully availed of the schemes and packages announced by the government.

“People may be wondering from where Modi gets this kind of money…Let me tell that this is your money that used to get robbed under earlier governments by unscrupulous middlemen. Our government [the BJP] has put a stop to these malpractices,” Mr. Modi claimed, adding that connectivity, water and electricity supply had improved in Beed district in the past five years.