Lamenting the failure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in declaring a chief ministerial face during the campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly election, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he was willing to support anyone from the alliance named for the top post. “We will not let Maharashtra drohis (traitors) come to power,” he said during an interview at his residence “Matoshree” in Mumbai on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

Reacting to alliance leader Sharad Pawar’s remark that the party with the most number of votes in Maha Vikas Aghadi should get the Chief Minister post, Mr. Thackeray said he was willing to support anyone as the Chief Minister face.

Riled by the BJP’s accusations of “vote jihad”, Mr. Thackeray challenged the saffron party to change the Constitution to decide who can vote and who cannot.

“You have sat there for 10 years, and you will continue sitting there for another five years. If you have the courage, change the Constitution. Say that these people have the right to vote and these people don’t. If you get those votes, then that is not vote jihaad, that is vote love. This is stupidity,” he said.

What are the issues during this unprecedented election in Maharashtra?

We are fighting this election as this combination for the second time now. The confidence of the State has increased, that it can defeat these tyrants, that it can fight them. Inflation, unemployment, no MSP to farmers, no education — these are the issues disturbing the people of the State. Businesses are being driven away to Gujarat. Maharashtra will fight against it all.

In many parts of the State, people speak of agricultural distress. But there is also a discussion on the impact of ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, through which ₹1,500 assistance per person is given to eligible women in Maharashtra.

Majhi Ladki Bahin is being used as a blackmailing technique. What is being given by one hand is taken away by another. We will give more than ₹1,500, but it won’t be a bribe. What the MLAs of this government are doing is, they are telling the women that they cannot come for our meetings if they take money from them. That they will take back ₹3,000 if the women don’t vote for them. Our women are being treated like servants, like slaves. We will not let this happen. Women tell me, they don’t want this kind of money. They instead want jobs for their sons and husbands. How far will we go with this kind of money, they ask me. In 2014, BJP had spoken against price rise. Now, they only deliver false promises.

How important is the farmers’ issue for your party? Earlier, the farmers’ bodies from across the country had given you a manifesto, seeking your support. What is your stand on that?

We have already promised that we will give ₹7,000 MSP for soybean. When I had become the CM, I had held only one session in Nagpur. The first job I did was to give a loan waiver to the farmers. Even then, I had given better MSP for cotton, for soybean. How did it reduce since my government? Where did the money go? In the MVA manifesto, we have addressed all these issues. We will give electricity in the day. We will ensure better crop insurance. Currently, the government is giving money, but the farmers hardly get anything. It is a joke, when farmers get ₹27, ₹45 by cheque. People don’t have the money for fees. We will give free education to all.

One criticism against you by the BJP is that ‘vote jihad’ helped you win during the Lok Sabha election.

What is the meaning of ‘vote jihad’? What the BJP does is ‘power jihad’. Is that okay? You sit with Mehbooba Mufti. That is okay. You sit with Nitish Kumar, with Chandrababu Naidu. That is okay. If you don’t want the votes, declare who has the right to vote in this country, and who doesn’t have the right to vote. The matter will end there. You have sat there (in power) for 10 years, and though I do not want it, you will continue to sit there for another five years. If you have the courage, change the Constitution. Say that these people have the right to vote and these people don’t.

Recently, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah came to Mumbai and challenged you to make Rahul Gandhi say one nice thing about Balasaheb Thackeray and about Savarkar.

When they (the PM and Home Minister) come to Maharashtra, they know that they have to beg for votes in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray. Their rallies tell us that it is impossible for them to live in Maharashtra politics without taking the name of Balasaheb Thackeray. I want to say that during an MVA meeting, I saw how Rahul Gandhi bowed down in front of Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial and paid respect. Now, let us speak of the issues. In 2014, what did I do that you broke the alliance with me? In 2019, what wrong had I done? I had asked you to keep your word, your promise. We consider Balasaheb Thackeray’s room as a temple. Amit Shah gave a promise in that room. And now he teaches us about love for Balasaheb Thackeray.

There is a call by the BJP saying ‘batoge toh katoge’ (divided we fall). What do you think about it?

Tell me the meaning of batoge to katoge. When I was the CM, I did not let Maharashtra burn, when Delhi was burning. Was it good or bad? I will not let anyone do batna or katna. This is my responsibility. I am the family head. Tell me one incident where anything wrong took place. This is a way of misleading people since they can’t give anything.

You have spoken about the PM visiting the former CJI D.Y. Chandrachud’s residence. Do you think it was wrong?

I am not so big that I can give advice to CJI Chandrachud. But had he been a lecturer, he would have been much better. There is a protocol which needs to be followed. It isn’t a coincidence that we didn’t get justice for the last two years. Why didn’t we get justice?

There are speculations that some leaders from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are in touch with you. Can we expect ghar wapasi for some?

Yes, many are still in touch. But I will not take them. Many realise that they have made a mistake, are willing to publicly apologise. But I have told them that others have already taken their place. I don’t want people with price tags.

The MVA hasn’t given a CM candidate despite your initial requests. Now, Sharad Pawar says that the CM position will be given to the party which gets the highest number of seats.

That time is gone. I believe, a face should have been given then. Now, we will decide together after the election. We will not let any Maharashtra drohi (traitor) come to power. I will support anyone who will be proposed for the CM position — Supriya Sule, Rajendra Shingne, Nilesh Lanke, Jitendra Awhad, anyone.