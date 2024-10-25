GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top leaders across parties file nominations for Maharashtra polls

NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar campaigned for Jitendra Awhad in the Mumbra constituency

Published - October 25, 2024 02:30 am IST - Mumbai

Snehal Mutha
NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil files his nomination papers from the Islampur Assembly seat for the Maharashtra assembly elections, in Mumbai on October 24, 2024

NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil files his nomination papers from the Islampur Assembly seat for the Maharashtra assembly elections, in Mumbai on October 24, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Coinciding with the auspicious occasion of ‘Guru Pushya Amrit Yog’, several prominent leaders, including sitting MLAs and Ministers, filed their nominations on Thursday (October 24, 2024) for the Maharashtra Assembly election on November 20.

The occasion is considered to be an auspicious time to initiate a new venture.

Congress announces first list of 48 candidates for Maharashtra polls, retains 25 sitting MLAs

From the Mahayuti alliance, Minister for Food Chhagan Bhujbal (Yeola), Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal (Dindori), and Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde (Parli) filed their nominations. Key BJP candidates, Sulbha Ganpat Gaikwad (Kalyan East) and Chandrakant Patil (Kothrud), and eight-time MLA Kalidas Kolambkar (Wadala) submitted their papers.

Mr. Bhujbal said, “This is the fifth time, every time the nomination rally is bigger, seeing this I feel I will win,” he added. 

From the Maha Vikas Aghadi, NCP (SP) Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil (Islampur), sitting MLA Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), former Minister Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur), and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur (Teosa), filed their nominations.

Maharashtra polls: Mahayuti sorts seat adjustment, decides to declare a few names at the last minute to avoid rebel candidates

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray entered the fray from Worli in Mumbai, his current constituency. He was accompanied by his family and party members, including Ambadas Danve, Arvind Sawant, and Priyanka Chaturvedi. He expressed confidence in winning, citing his work concerning the redevelopment of chawls and his agenda to develop housing for retired police personnel. 

NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar campaigned for Jitendra Awhad in the Mumbra constituency. Mr. Awhad said, “His presence alone is charismatic. I have full confidence we will win; however, we will put all our efforts and win by a huge lead.” The three-time MLA will fight debutant Najeeb Mulla from the NCP Ajit Pawar group.

Supriya Sule joined Harshvardhan Patil and Rani Lanke (Parner) in filing their nominations.

Dhananjay Munde filed his nomination in the presence of his cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who lost the 2019 State Assembly polls against him from Parli. Ms. Munde said, “I hope he wins with a huge margin and continues to serve people as our family has always done.”

