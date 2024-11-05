As battle lines are drawn for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, The Hindu is hosting its inaugural conclave ‘Poll Arena’ on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) in Mumbai’s Y.B. Chavan Centre, 10 a.m. onwards. Presenting a platform for the big voices of Maharashtra politics, ‘Poll Arena’ will delve into issues unique to this election — Sena and NCP’s fight for legacy, the Chief Minister face, impact of Haryana polls and internal tussle of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Guest speakers of ‘Poll Arena’ include party voices of both coalitions. On the Mahayuti side, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, NCP leader Praful Patel, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora and BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar, will expound on the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP’s poll strategy, the Ladki Bahin scheme and the road ahead.

On the Maha Vikas Agahdi’s side, Congress Maharashtra chief Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Congress leader and ex-Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, will discuss the MVA’s tussle for Chief Minister candidate, battlegrounds Baramati, Mumbai and common minimum programme for the MVA. Representing the farmers of Maharashtra, All India Kisan Sabha National President Ashok Dhawale will speak on the poll issues plaguing the community.

Maharashtra is witnessing an unprecedented six-corner fight as the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP alliance takes on the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) alliance for the 288-seat Assembly. Two Shiv Senas and two NCPs are facing head on in over 80 seats, a first in Maharashtra’s political history. The State will go to polls in a single phase on November 20 and the results will be announced on November 23.

Catch The Hindu Conclave broadcasting live on The Hindu’s YouTube channel, X, Instagram and Facebook page.