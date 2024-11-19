Daily Quiz | On the Maharashtra Assembly Elections
YOUR SCORE
- Copy link
- Telegram
0/5RETAKE THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Name this Congress legislator who holds the record of being the longest serving active MLA in the Assembly.
SHOW ANSWER
2 / 5 | A former personal assistant to Maratha strongman and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, this person has been elected seven consecutive times since 1990 in a Western Maharashtra constituency and is the serving Minister of Cooperation in the current government. Name him and the constituency.
SHOW ANSWER
3 / 5 | This leader from the Peasants and Workers Party held the record of being an MLA for the most number of years in the Maharashtra Assembly. Name him and the constituency he represented.
SHOW ANSWER
4 / 5 | Which constituency has the highest number of registered electors in the State (more than 6,60,000 voters)?
SHOW ANSWER
5 / 5 | What distinction does the constituency “Majalgoan” hold in this assembly electron? Clue: Connect this with Modakurichi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu in the year 1996.
SHOW ANSWER
Published - November 19, 2024 05:00 pm IST
Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / election