Daily Quiz | On the Maharashtra Assembly Elections

1 / 5 | Name this Congress legislator who holds the record of being the longest serving active MLA in the Assembly. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Balasaheb Thorat SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | A former personal assistant to Maratha strongman and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, this person has been elected seven consecutive times since 1990 in a Western Maharashtra constituency and is the serving Minister of Cooperation in the current government. Name him and the constituency. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dilip Walse Patil, Ambegaon SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This leader from the Peasants and Workers Party held the record of being an MLA for the most number of years in the Maharashtra Assembly. Name him and the constituency he represented. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ganpatrao Deshmukh, Sangola SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Which constituency has the highest number of registered electors in the State (more than 6,60,000 voters)? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chinchwad SHOW ANSWER