 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On the Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Premium

A quiz related to the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra

Published - November 19, 2024 05:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daily Quiz | On the Maharashtra Assembly Elections
This “Raj Mudra” or royal seal used during the rule of Chhatrapati Shivaji is part of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party flag
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Name this Congress legislator who holds the record of being the longest serving active MLA in the Assembly.
Answer : Balasaheb Thorat
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Published - November 19, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.