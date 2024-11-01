Thackeray vs Thackeray: ECI takes cognisance of Uddhav’s Sena’s complaint against Raj’s son

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday (November 1, 2024) took cognisance of the Shiv Sena’s (UBT)‘s formal complaint filed against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with his Diwali programme held at Shivaji Park on Thursday (October 31, 2024).

In a letter to the State’s Chief Electoral Officer, Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy secretary Sachin Parasnaik complained that the MNS had violated the MCC by celebrating Deepotsav in a State-owned space, insisting that the entire expenses incurred on the event be included as part of the election expenditure of Mr. Amit Thackeray, the MNS candidate from the Mahim constituency. The ECI has set an expenditure limit of ₹40 lakh per candidate in an Assembly election.

Civic space

“The Model Code of Conduct is applicable in the entire State. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, however, has given its consent to the MNS to celebrate Deepotsav at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, which is under the civic body’s jurisdiction. The MNS has displayed the party banners and installed gates and put up lanterns in the area. This is a clear violation of the MCC,” Mr. Parasnaik said in his letter. “MNS candidate Amit Thackeray was present at the venue at the time of inauguration of Deepotsav. The expenses of Deepotsav should be included in the election expenses of MNS candidate from Mahim assembly seat, Amit Thackeray, as per the stipulated rules,” he said, adding that the ECI should initiate strict action against the officials responsible for illegally allowing party campaigning in public spaces.

In its reply, the ECI said that an investigation into the matter has begun, adding that it has sought a response to the allegations from the MNS.

Defending Amit Thackeray, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said: “We have been holding the Deepotsav here for many years. This has no connection with Amit Thackeray’s campaign. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is objecting to a Hindu festival as it has stopped following the Hindu ideology. They must now officially change their religion.”