‘Sthagathi Vs Pragati’: BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar compares MVA tenure and Mahayati govt

“Sthagathi (stagnation) vs Pragati (progress)”, said Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Wednesday (November 6, 2024), when asked to compare between Uddhav Thackeray’s two-year stint as CM and Eknath Shinde’s tenure.

Speaking at The Hindu’s ‘Poll Arena’ conclave held at Mumbai’s Y.B. Chavan Centre, Mr. Shelar along with Shiv Sena spokesperson Raju Waghmare and NCP (SP) Clyde Crasto participated on the debate panel on the ‘fight for the Maximum City’.

‘Mumbai Konachi? (Who rules Mumbai?) - A query for intense poll battle in the city between the two Shiv Senas, BJP and Congress (to a lesser extent), was posed to the panelist by Maharashtra Chief of Bureau Vinaya Deshpande.

“People have answered that question in the Lok Sabha. Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has won more seats,” said Mr. Shelar. Defending Mr. Shinde’s rebellion, Mr. Waghmare said, “We have not stolen the symbol, we are the party of Balasaheb Thackeray. We have taken out the people not following the path of Balasaheb Thackerey and Anand Dighe from the party”.

Speaking on NCP (SP)’s vision for Mumbai, Mr. Crasto, “The vision for us to be a people-centric government, we should have a people’s manifesto and implement it”. Talking about the delay in BMC elections in two-and-half years, Mr. Crasto highlighted how it had affected the infrastructure projects’ progress across the city.

Tackling the three-way ‘Sena’ fight in Mahim, where Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray’s son Amit faces Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Mahesh Sawant, Mr. Shelar backed the Mahayuti candidate. “The Mahayuti has decided to support Sada Sarvankar for the Mahim seat. There is no confusion, Till nomination, BJP considered backing Amit Thackeray”. Mr. Sarvankar had refused to withdraw his nomination inspite of BJP’s ‘wish’ to back MNS.

However, a more accommodating stance was taken by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, who spoke earlier in the conclave. He said that Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was discussing a proposal with the CM over supporting MNS. The Raj Thackeray-led party is contesting on 110 seats, of which 70 seats are against BJP.

Commenting on another dicey seat – Mankhurd Shivajinagar, Mr. Shelar asserted, “BJP is supporting Shiv Sena’s Suresh (Bullet) Patil”. When pressed about NCP fielding Nawab Malik – a person accused by Mr. Shelar of having links to gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Mr. Shelar asserted that it was NCP’s stance and BJP was not for it. The BJP had vehemently opposed Mr. Malik’s candidacy, but Ajit Pawar remained defiant.

The Hindu’s conclave hosted a long list of speakers such as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, NCP leader Praful Patel, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, president of the All India Kisan Sabha Ashok Dhawale and Shiv Sena MP and erstwhile Union minister Milind Deora.

In Mumbai, Congress is contesting on 11 seats, its ally Shiv Sena (UBT) on 22 seats and NCP-SP on two seats. On the Mahayuti seats, BJP is contesting on 18 seats, Shiv Sena on 16 seats and NCP on two seats. MNS is contesting on 25 seats, on which it faces the BJP on 10 seats and Shiv Sena on 12 seats. The State goes to the polls on November 20. Results will be announced on November 23.