Shiv Sena workers offering cash for voter IDs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, claims Danve

Updated - November 19, 2024 03:14 pm IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Opposition leader accuses police of aiding Shiv Sena in voter ID scam ahead of Maharashtra elections

PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve addresses the media during the Winter Session of the State Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Nagpur on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) claimed Shiv Sena workers were offering people cash for their voter IDs in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Addressing a press conference, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council said the police were not acting aggressively on the complaints about Shiv Sena workers and were helping the party’s candidate contesting from the Aurangabad West constituency.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shirsat is locked in a straight fight with rival Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Raju Shinde in the Aurangabad West seat in the November 20 state assembly elections.

Mr. Danve alleged, “People from the Shiv Sena and BJP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are taking away voter IDs of poor people by paying them ₹1,000- ₹2,000 and inking their fingers.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers informed the police about these instances, but the authorities have not acted aggressively, he said, claiming that the police were helping the ruling party’s candidate.

“I had earlier complained to the Election Commission, and I was told to file a reply just 30 minutes before the given deadline,” Mr. Danve claimed.

According to the police, two persons were arrested on Monday (November 19, 2024) night in a cash-for-voter-ID case, in which a man received ₹1,000 for his voter ID and Aadhaar card.

