 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s manifesto promises to scrap reservation cap, Adani’s Dharavi project

Uddhav Thackeray moots new housing policy, vows to scrap cluster development of Koliwadas till the consent of the fishing community is obtained; says joint MVA manifesto to be released by the weekend

Published - November 07, 2024 08:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Shiv Sena’s (UBT) election manifesto, released by Uddhav Thackeray, has promised to scrap the existing 50% limit on reservations and stop the project to redevelop the slum neighbourhood of Dharavi in Mumbai, which is being carried out by the Adani Group. File

The Shiv Sena’s (UBT) election manifesto, released by Uddhav Thackeray, has promised to scrap the existing 50% limit on reservations and stop the project to redevelop the slum neighbourhood of Dharavi in Mumbai, which is being carried out by the Adani Group. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has promised to scrap the existing 50% limit on reservations and stop the project to redevelop the slum neighbourhood of Dharavi in Mumbai, which is being carried out by the Adani Group. These are among the highlights of the election manifesto released by party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (November 7, 2024).

“We will scrap the Dharavi Redevelopment Project given to Adani. Employment is the most important issue for youth due to rising unemployment. Once we come to power, we will build an International Finance Centre at Dharavi to generate employment opportunity,” Mr. Thackeray said, during the release of the manifesto, termed a ‘Vachan Nama’, at his residence Matoshree.

Maharashtra cabinet approves allotment of part of Deonar dumping yard to Dharavi redevelopment project

Saying that the Dharavi redevelopment project would hurt Mumbai, Mr. Thackeray mooted a new housing policy to keep pace with the city’s rapid urbanisation. The focus will be on affordable housing for “sons of the soil” in urban, semi-urban, and rural localities, he said. If elected, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will also scrap the planned cluster development of Koliwadas and Goathans — the fishing community’s homes and villages — and only take up further development after obtaining consent from local residents.

MVA manifesto awaited

Mr. Thackeray noted that most of his party’s poll promises are part of the MVA manifesto, but said that certain points needed special attention. A joint manifesto of the MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP), will be released by the weekend, he added.

“I am going out of Mumbai for campaigning, so at the forthcoming press conference of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Mumbai, if I am not here, kindly do not say that the alliance has broken. We have fulfilled all our promises so far, whether in the [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] BMC or the State,” he said.

Maharashtra scraps toll for LMVs entering Mumbai, gives 124 acres to Dharavi project

Women-centric schemes

The Sena UBT chief vowed to generate jobs, saying that job fairs would be held every three months in each district. He also promised free education for all students in the State, both male and female.

Free bus travel for women, the recruitment of 18,000 women in the State police force, and the establishment of all-women police stations across Maharashtra were some of the women-centric schemes mentioned in the manifesto. In his speech, Mr. Thackeray also referred to the government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana which gives a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 to poor women but did not clarify if the popular scheme would be continued under an MVA-led government.

Dharavi Redevelopment: Aaditya Thackeray asks BMC to recover ₹5,000 crore in premiums

Other poll promises include the return of the old pension scheme and the stabilisation of the prices of essential items. Mr. Thackeray also proposes to build a temple for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district.

Maharashtra heads to the polls on November 20, with vote counting three days later.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.