Shiv Sena (UBT) releases first list of candidates; Aditya Thackeray renominated from Worli

Updated - October 23, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Mumbai

Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SCP) to contest 85 seats each; deliberations on to seal a final seat-sharing pact

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) released its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. However, all the three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance — Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SCP) — will contest 85 seats each even as deliberations are on to seal a final seat-sharing pact. Ten seats will be given to smaller parties in the alliance. 

Former Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) youth wing leader Aaditya Thackeray is fielded again from the Worli constituency in central Mumbai. The Yuva Sena leader’s cousin Varun Sardesai would contest from Bandra (East) seat in the city.

NCP releases first list of 38 candidates; Ajit Pawar fielded from Baramati

The party has renominated most of its MLAs who stayed with Uddhav Thackeray after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022.

In Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in the fray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Kedar Dighe. Kedar Dighe is the nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered to be Mr. Shinde's political mentor.

Elections will be held on November 20.

(With inputs from PTI)

