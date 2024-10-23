Shiv Sena (UBT) releases first list of candidates; Aditya Thackeray renominated from Worli

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) released its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. However, all the three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance — Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SCP) — will contest 85 seats each even as deliberations are on to seal a final seat-sharing pact. Ten seats will be given to smaller parties in the alliance.

Former Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) youth wing leader Aaditya Thackeray is fielded again from the Worli constituency in central Mumbai. The Yuva Sena leader’s cousin Varun Sardesai would contest from Bandra (East) seat in the city.

The party has renominated most of its MLAs who stayed with Uddhav Thackeray after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022.

In Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in the fray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Kedar Dighe. Kedar Dighe is the nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered to be Mr. Shinde's political mentor.

Elections will be held on November 20.

(With inputs from PTI)

