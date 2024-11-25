ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena (UBT) elects Aaditya Thackeray as Leader of its Legislature Party

Updated - November 25, 2024 03:16 pm IST

Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav will be the leader of the party in the Legislative Assembly and Sunil Prabhu has been appointed as the chief whip

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray | Photo Credit: ANI

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena has elected Aaditya Thackeray as its legislature party leader on Monday (November 25, 2024).

Maharashtra government formation LIVE: Who will be Mahayuti's CM pick? Discussions under way, says Ajit Pawar

Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav will be the leader of the party in the Legislative Assembly and Sunil Prabhu has been appointed as the chief whip.

Unexpected and unimaginable: Opposition on Mahayuti’s victory

The decisions were taken after legislators’ meeting in Mumbai, party leader Ambadas Danve told the media.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Maharashtra ex-minister Aaditya Thackeray retained his Worli assembly seat by a margin of 8,801 votes The Sena (UBT) managed to win just 20 seats out of 95 Assembly constituencies it contested.

