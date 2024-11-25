Shiv Sena (UBT) elects Aaditya Thackeray as Leader of its Legislature Party

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena has elected Aaditya Thackeray as its legislature party leader on Monday (November 25, 2024).

Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav will be the leader of the party in the Legislative Assembly and Sunil Prabhu has been appointed as the chief whip.

The decisions were taken after legislators’ meeting in Mumbai, party leader Ambadas Danve told the media.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Maharashtra ex-minister Aaditya Thackeray retained his Worli assembly seat by a margin of 8,801 votes The Sena (UBT) managed to win just 20 seats out of 95 Assembly constituencies it contested.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retained power in Maharashtra to form government by winning 233 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the final figures by the Election Commission after the completion of the Maharashtra Assembly election counting, while the opposition MVA has won only 50 seats

