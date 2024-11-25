 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Shiv Sena (UBT) elects Aaditya Thackeray as Leader of its Legislature Party

Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav will be the leader of the party in the Legislative Assembly and Sunil Prabhu has been appointed as the chief whip

Updated - November 25, 2024 03:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray | Photo Credit: ANI

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena has elected Aaditya Thackeray as its legislature party leader on Monday (November 25, 2024).

FOLLOW MORE:Maharashtra government formation LIVE: Who will be Mahayuti’s CM pick? Discussions under way, says Ajit Pawar

Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav will be the leader of the party in the Legislative Assembly and Sunil Prabhu has been appointed as the chief whip.

Unexpected and unimaginable: Opposition on Mahayuti’s victory

The decisions were taken after legislators’ meeting in Mumbai, party leader Ambadas Danve told the media.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Maharashtra ex-minister Aaditya Thackeray retained his Worli assembly seat by a margin of 8,801 votes The Sena (UBT) managed to win just 20 seats out of 95 Assembly constituencies it contested.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retained power in Maharashtra to form government by winning 233 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the final figures by the Election Commission after the completion of the Maharashtra Assembly election counting, while the opposition MVA has won only 50 seats

Published - November 25, 2024 03:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.