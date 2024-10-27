ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena (UBT) declares candidates for disputed Versova and Ghatkopar West seats in Mumbai

Updated - October 27, 2024 12:49 am IST - Mumbai

MVA constituents Congress and NCP (SP) too were gunning for the seats.

PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) party cadres holds handed the “mashal” (flaming torch) symbol. File photo | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday named Haroon Khan and Sanjay Bhalerao as its candidates for Versova and Ghatkopar West in Mumbai, the seats the Congress and NCP (SP) were also gunning for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has also fielded Vinod Ghosalkar, father of Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar who was shot dead in February, from Dahisar constituency and Bhairulal Jain from Malabar Hill.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) contestants spread awareness about their new symbol in poll campaign

Incumbent MLA Rutuja Latke has been renominated from Andheri East. Pravin Morazkar is the party’s nominee from Kurla.

Mumbai has a total of 36 Assembly segments.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress announces 16 more candidates

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

