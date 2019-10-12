Shiv Sena promises ₹1 clinic, ₹10 meal, and free college education for EWS girls

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday released the party’s manifesto (Vachan nama) for the October 21 Assembly election, with focus on girls’ education, youth and farmers.

The major promises include free college education for all girls from economically weak families, 15 lakh apprenticeships for graduate youths as Sarkar Fellows, assured income of ₹10,000 p.a. to marginal/ economically weak farmers to increase the agricultural productivity, 30% reduction in electricity tariffs, up to 300 units, for domestic consumers across the State.

When asked about the ongoing Aarey controversy and why the promise of declaring it a forest was not part of the manifesto, the Yuva Sena chief said that the present document was for the State and a special region-wise document would be released soon, in which this issue will be mentioned.

The Sena chief accepted that his party and the BJP had not communicated on releasing a joint manifesto as the BJP will be separately releasing its document on October 15. “It happened because of the busy campaign schedule. But it does not mean that we don’t agree to other’s promises. We will fulfil both the manifestos,” he said.

Other promises include, ‘1 Rupee Clinic’ across the State to provide health check-up in ₹1under which 200 different types of diseases would be screened, 1000 food joints where full meal would be available for ₹10, and grant for refurbishment of traditional religious sites in villages.

“We don’t just make a manifesto, this is our promise to the people of Maharashtra which is why it is called Vachan Patra. We have calculated how much it will cost and only then these promises are being made,” said Mr. Aaditya Thackeray.