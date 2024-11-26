Sharad Pawar to form legal team to examine ‘EVM tampering’ concerns

Noting the concerns of both party leaders and booth-level workers regarding the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Nationalist Congress Party-SP chief Sharad Pawar has decided to form a legal team to analyse allegations that the machines were tampered with.

NCP-SP candidates appealed to Mr. Pawar to petition the Election Commission or a court to seek permission to examine the EVM machines and rule out the doubts raised at the party meeting held on Tuesday at Yashwantrao Bhavan in Mumbai. This comes after the NCP-SP won only 10 Assembly seats in the recent State election, the lowest tally among all parties, and the reports of mismatched voter numbers in several constituencies came to light.

The party had called a meeting of its newly elected MLAs and its losing candidates to present data related to their polling booths and the objections they raised during the polling.

Similar numbers

NCP leader Rohit Pawar, who is also Mr. Sharad Pawar’s nephew, and Mumbra MLA Jitendra Awahad posted on X, questioning whether Maharashtra’s democracy has been stuck in the swirl of Gujarati EVMs. “How is it possible the winning candidates across Assembly constituencies in Nashik district surprisingly have similar numbers of votes? The question asked by a common citizen, attaching numbers, is thought-provoking.” These were the winning vote tallies posted on X: Suhas Kande won 1,38,068 votes, Manikrao Kokate won 1,38,565, Narhari Zirwal won 1,38,622, and Chhagan Bhujbal won 1,35,023.

Mr. Rohit Pawar confirmed the formation of a legal team to handle the EVM concerns. “Party workers explained how voters from the villages, where voting for NCP-SP is ‘in minus’ are coming to them and informing them that the village voted for NCP-SP. It is surprising for us to see ‘minus voting’ in our stronghold villages and booths. At least 40,000 votes increased in every constituency between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the question is how?” he said, adding that the losing candidates’ demand for a recount had also been dismissed.

According to party leaders, the losing candidates expressed their anger against the EVM machines during the meeting and provided evidence of how numbers were compromised, which was reflected in the patterns of winning margins and votes acquired by the winning candidate.

Anti-EVM movement

NCP-SP leader and Mumbra MLA Jitendra Awhad expressed his scepticism over the results and said, “If you look at the numbers, it reflects the voting has happened in a certain pattern. Congress receiving 40 seats, Shiv Sena 20, still okay, but Sharad Pawar receiving only 10 seats is dubious. We reached with a message to people but EVMs did not let it reflect... Mahayuti attempted to present him to the public in a humiliated way.”

Mr. Awhad slammed the Supreme Court’s decision to decline a plea to shift the voting process back to paper ballots. “Today is Constitution Day, but the Election Commission has become a puppet of the ruling party, giving up its autonomy. It is fine if time is wasted, how does it matter if two extra days are used to count the votes?” he asked, referring to the top court’s ruling against petitions seeking a cross-verification of the vote count in EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper slips.

“Like freedom fighter Jayaprakash Narayan, who holding hands with youngsters called a people’s movement in the 1970s, we have to do something like that [against EVMs] even if it comes at a cost. Our mind is prepared for a mass movement, however, it is to be decided by all Opposition parties,” he added.

Looking ahead, Mr. Sharad Pawar instructed party functionaries to finalise candidates for the upcoming municipal elections. “He asked us party workers to send the final list of candidates and assured us of all necessary support,” said a worker who was present at the meeting.