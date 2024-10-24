Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases first list of 45 candidates; Yugendra Pawar to contest from Baramati

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction on Thursday (October 24, 2024) announced the candidature of Yugendra Pawar against his uncle and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati as the party came out with its first list of 45 candidates for the Assembly elections.

Mr. Yugendra is the son of Ajit Pawar’s younger brother Shrinivas.

Others in the NCP (SP) list included its state chief Jayant Patil (Islampur), Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur) and late R.R. Patil’s son Rohit Patil who is making a debut (Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal).

Some of the candidates are:

1. Baramati - Yugendra Pawar

2. Hadapsar - Prashant Jagtap

3. Islampur - Jayant Patil

4. Karad North - Balasaheb Patil

5. Mumbra-Kalwa - Jitendra Awhad

6. Koregaon - Shashikant Shinde

7. Wasmat - Jayprakash Dandegavkar

8. Rahuri - Prajakta Tanpure

9. Shirur - Ashok Pawar

10. Jalgaon Rural - Gulabrao Devkar

11. Indapur - Harshvardhan Patil

12. Nagpur East - Duneswar Pethe

13. Aheri - Bhagshree Atram

14. Katol - Anil Deshmukh

Notably, in the Lok Sabha elections NCP president Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar had polled 5,73,979 votes in Baramati parliamentary constituency in Pune district, losing to her sister-in-law and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule who got 7,32,312 votes.

(With inputs from PTI)