Sharad Pawar, kin celebrate 'Bhau Beej' in Baramati; nephew Ajit Pawar skips event

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar along with his kin and supporters gathered at Baramati in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday (November 3, 2024) to celebrate ‘Bhau Beej’, where his nephew Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was conspicuous by his absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Videos shared on social media by Sharad Pawar’s daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule showed the NCP (SP) chief being greeted by a steady stream of supporters and kin.

The Nationalist Congress Party split in July last year after Mr. Ajit Pawar and several party MLAs joined the Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde-led government against the wishes of Sharad Pawar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission later gave the party name and its ‘clock’ symbol to the Ajit Pawar-led faction, while the one led by Sharad Pawar was christened NCP (SP).

However, Mr. Ajit Pawar had attended the Baramati 'Bhau Beej' event last year.

This year, the Deputy CM also broke the family’s tradition of celebrating Deepavali Padva together by organising a separate event at Katewadi, his native village here. The celebrations of Sharad Pawar took place at his Govindbaug residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepavali-related celebrations in the Pawar household are being held in the run-up to the November 20 Assembly polls.

Baramati is slated for a high voltage fight between Mr. Ajit Pawar and his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar was pitted against Ms. Sule, who won convincingly.

The results of the Assembly polls will be declared on November 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.