Sharad Pawar gave us permission to leave the party: Ajit Pawar

Fighting the toughest battle of his political career, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar will field candidates on 56 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly election. Pitted against his uncle and NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar, whose party contests on 87 seats, the fight on the home turf of Baramati and in other constituencies will decide whom the people of Maharashtra trust. This is the first State Assembly election after the vertical split in the NCP and the Shiv Sena, the two strong regional parties, making the entire process an unprecedented one for the State. In an interview at his bungalow in Pune, Ajit Pawar, known to never mince his words, says that he wants the people of Maharashtra to trust him and to give him a chance on the basis of his work experience as a good administrator.

“I did not leave him. All the MLAs wrote to him and he gave his permission,” Mr. Ajit Pawar said, when asked if he thought he had made a mistake by parting ways with Mr. Sharad Pawar.

When asked if there was any possibility of reconciliation, he said he did not want to answer hypothetical questions at this juncture.

“Everything is at stake for us in this election, but so it is for them [the Opposition]. We have corrected mistakes we committed during the Lok Sabha election. The atmosphere is different now,” he said. On the recent controversy over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “batoge toh katoge” (If we don’t stay united, we will be destroyed) remark, he said his party had not left its secular moorings despite being in an alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena.

On his chief ministerial aspirations and whether he thinks Maharashtra would once again see the CM candidate being chosen from the smaller party in the alliance, much like Bihar, he said: “I am not the kind of person who hides his aspirations. But am not thinking of it right now. If I say anything, it disturbs the alliance partners.”

Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, with the NCP’s clock symbol pinned close to its centre button, Mr. Ajit Pawar looked relaxed. He laughed while fielding questions and attended to waiting party workers, amid a packed campaigning schedule.

In the Lok Sabha election, Mr. Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) had won eight of the 10 seats it fought, and Mr. Ajit Pawar’s faction could win only one seat.

Full interview: