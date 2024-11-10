Sharad Pawar behind caste politics in Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray accused on Saturday (November 9, 2024) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar of promoting caste politics in Maharashtra for political gains since 1999.

Addressing a rally for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections in Pune, Thackeray said Marathas are now pitted against OBCs in the latest edition of casteist politics.

"Sharad Pawar introduced caste politics in Maharashtra. Hatred has been spread in society for political gain. Earlier, caste tensions were spread between Brahmins and Marathas. Now casteism is being promoted between Marathas and OBCs," he alleged.

Casteism is creating differences in society in the western state, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief claimed.

"Consider Chandrakant Patil or Kishor Shinde (for voting) but while considering them don't look at their castes, consider their work. Sharad Pawar is behind the caste politics in Maharashtra. Casteism is on the rise in Maharashtra since the formation of NCP (in 1999)," Thackeray said.

He alleged the NCP (SP) has created disunity and discord in society.

Thackeray further said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established swarajya by taking various castes along but the state is now in the grip of casteism.

