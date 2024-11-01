ADVERTISEMENT

Row over Arvind Sawant’s derogatory remarks on Shaina, FIR lodged

Updated - November 01, 2024 05:52 pm IST - Mumbai

Shaina NC has registered an FIR against Arvind Sawant. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reacts to the statement.

The Hindu Bureau

Shaina NC went to Nagada police station to register a case against Arvind Sawant on the derogatory comments passed by him. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amid the ongoing row over Arvind Sawant’s derogatory remarks, the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde leader Shaina NC on Friday (November 1, 2024) filed an FIR against him.

An FIR was registered in Mumbai under sections 79, 356(2) of BNS against Shiv Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant after Shaina NC complained saying he had used derogatory language against her.

Dr. Neelam Gorhe,  Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council asked the Election Commmission to take immediate action against Arvind Sawant.

She said, “Arvind Sawant’s statement reflects how low and contemptible the perspective of Uddhav Thackeray’s party and its leaders are towards women in the State, especially while criticising our Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin Yojna“.

Issuing a warning that they will not tolerate disrespectful comments towards women, Dr. Gorhe demanded that Arvind Sawant publicly apologise to Shaina NC and all women.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Sawant criticised Shaina for contesting in the Shiv Sena ticket after being in BJP even though they are alliance partners and further likened her to an ‘imported good’

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said, “Now you will be ‘behaal’ ... .”

Reacting to the row, Arvind Sawant said, “I had said our constituency does not like ‘imported maal’. Why should she feel offended? I didn’t even take her name. What is wrong in saying that outside candidates are not accepted in our constituency?”

Meanwhile, reacting to the statement, Deputy Chief Minister and alliance partner took to X and said, “Derogatory comments against women have no place in our society, especially in Maharashtra, where we proudly celebrate and honor our Ladki Bahins.”

He further added, “Such remarks, especially by a senior Shiv Sena UBT leader against Shaina NC ji, are highly condemnable and unacceptable. They go against the very values of respect and dignity that define our progressive Maharashtra.”

Talking about the row, Shaina NC said, “You cannot respect a woman. You use such words for a capable woman who is in politics. Whether I take action or not, the public will make him ‘behaal’’”.

Shaina NC further stated, “I think this objectification of women is not only their mentality but Congress MLA Amin Patel was present there laughing.”

She mentioned how on the one hand Eknath Shinde launched the Ladki Behan Yojana, PM Modi has schemes like Mudra Yojna for empowering women, and on the other hand, political leaders like Arvind Sawant use derogatory remarks against women.

The Shiv Sena leader further added, “You will have to apologize at the Nagpada Police Station. Mahavinash Aghadi which is going to be ‘behaal’ on 20th November,”.

On Monday, Shiv Sena released the list of 15 candidates for the Assembly polls, in which Shaina NC was fielded from the Mumbadevi constituency.

Shaina will be contesting against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel who also filed his nomination on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

