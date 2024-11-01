GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shaina NC hits out at Arvind Sawant's derogatory remark

You cannot respect a woman. You use such words for a capable woman who is in politics, Shaina NC hits back at Arvind Sawant’s remark

Updated - November 01, 2024 05:14 pm IST - Mumbai

ANI
Shiv Sena Mahayuti candidate from Mumbadevi constituency Shaina NC . File

Shiv Sena Mahayuti candidate from Mumbadevi constituency Shaina NC . File | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde leader Shaina NC on Friday (November 1, 2024) took a jibe at Shiv Sena UBT leader Arvind Sawant after he used a derogatory term against her.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Sawant criticised Shaina for contesting in the Shiv Sena ticket after being in BJP even though they are alliance partners and further likened her to an ‘imported good’

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said, “Now you will be ‘behaal’ ... .”

“You cannot respect a woman. You use such words for a capable woman who is in politics. Whether I take action or not, the public will make him ‘behaal’”, she said.

Also Read: As BJP backs his rival, Shiv Sena MLA Sadanand Sarvankar says won’t withdraw from Mahim poll fray

Shaina NC further stated, “I think this objectification of women is not only their mentality but Congress MLA Amin Patel was present there laughing.”

She mentioned how on the one hand Eknath Shinde launched the Ladki Behan Yojana, PM Modi has schemes like Mudra Yojna for empowering women, and on the other hand, political leaders like Arvind Sawant use derogatory remarks against women.

The Shiv Sena leader further added, “You will have to apologize at the Nagpada Police Station. Mahavinash Aghadi which is going to be ‘behaal’ on 20th November,”.

On Monday, Shiv Sena released the list of 15 candidates for the Assembly polls, in which Shaina NC was fielded from the Mumbadevi constituency.

Shaina will be contesting against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel who also filed his nomination on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

Published - November 01, 2024 05:03 pm IST

