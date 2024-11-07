 />
Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad, who was shot at by BJP MLA, suspended for 'anti-party' activities

Statement issued on Wednesday by Shiv Sena's Kalyan district chief Gopal Landge said members of the outfit, including Mahesh Gaikwad, engaged in "anti-party" activities

Updated - November 07, 2024 11:04 am IST - Thane

PTI

Controversial Shiv Sena leader from Kalyan in Thane district, Mahesh Gaikwad, and nine other members of the ruling outfit have been suspended for "anti-party" activities during the ongoing Maharashtra assembly election process.

Mahesh Gaikwad hit headlines in February this year when he was shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside a police station in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district over an old enmity.

A statement issued on Wednesday (November 7, 2024) by Shiv Sena's Kalyan district chief Gopal Landge said members of the outfit, including Mahesh Gaikwad, engaged in "anti-party" activities and did not abide by directives of the leadership in the current elections.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP are part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance along with the NCP.

In another development, the BJP has suspended for six years Kalyan mandal president Varun Patil, who is contesting as an independent candidate from the Kalyan West constituency in the November 20 state assembly polls.

Published - November 07, 2024 10:59 am IST

