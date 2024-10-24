GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra Assembly polls: Supreme Court directs Ajit Pawar’s NCP to comply with its orders on usage of ‘clock’ symbol

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant also issued notice to the Deputy Chief Minister and others while seeking their replies on the plea. The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 6

Updated - October 24, 2024 05:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Nationalist Congress President (NCP) Sharad Pawar with party leader Ajit Pawar (L) during a meeting at NCP office, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

Nationalist Congress President (NCP) Sharad Pawar with party leader Ajit Pawar (L) during a meeting at NCP office, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 24, 2024) directed the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction to strictly comply with its March 19 and April 4 orders that he would notify the electorate that the dispute with rival Sharad Pawar camp on the allocation of NCP’s “clock” symbol is sub-judice in the apex court.

Sharad Pawar’s party appeals Supreme Court to allot new poll symbol for both the NCP factions

The top court asked the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister to file an undertaking that he has not violated the apex court orders and would not do so during the run-up to the Assembly polls. The top court also cautioned that any breach of its orders would invite contempt proceedings.

It advised both the camps to not put themselves in “embarrassing positions”.

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant also issued notice to the Deputy Chief Minister and others while seeking their replies on the plea. The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 6.

Explained | Who gets the preferred symbol when there are two factions?

The top court also directed Mr. Ajit Pawar to file a fresh undertaking over its March 19 and April 4 directions to issue a public notice saying 'NCP's 'clock' symbol is sub-judice', was being meticulously complied with even during the process of the State Assembly elections.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Sharad Pawar faction that claimed the top court's order was not being complied with by the Ajit Pawar-led group.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published - October 24, 2024 04:09 pm IST

