ADVERTISEMENT

Satya Pal Malik meets Uddhav Thackeray, extends support to MVA for Assembly polls

Published - September 22, 2024 08:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor to campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi to wipe out the BJP from Maharashtra

The Hindu Bureau

“I have extended my full support to the MVA. I will also campaign for it,” Satya Pal Malik said. File | Photo Credit: AP

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday and extended his support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the coming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for being a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Malik said he would campaign for the MVA to wipe out the BJP from the State.

‘MVA talks on track, consensus on over 125 seats; but CM face to be decided only post-polls’: Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said, “The BJP will not just receive a major blow, but the party will be wiped out in the State elections. Uddhav Thackeray will play the most important role in this election. I have extended my full support to the MVA. I will also campaign for it. Maharashtra Assembly elections will significantly influence the political landscape of the country, and the poll results will serve as the last nail in the BJP’s coffin.”

Seat sharing tussle: Maharashtra BJP proposes friendly fight on at least 25 seats

Mr. Malik said he suggested the MVA to stay united. “As per my information, the BJP is losing and MVA will win. I also asked them [MVA] to make some adjustments but stay together in the Assembly polls. We had a cursory discussion about the INDIA bloc. However, I assured them that the MVA will form the government in Maharashtra.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US