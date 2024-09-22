Satya Pal Malik meets Uddhav Thackeray, extends support to MVA for Assembly polls

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday and extended his support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the coming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Known for being a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Malik said he would campaign for the MVA to wipe out the BJP from the State.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said, “The BJP will not just receive a major blow, but the party will be wiped out in the State elections. Uddhav Thackeray will play the most important role in this election. I have extended my full support to the MVA. I will also campaign for it. Maharashtra Assembly elections will significantly influence the political landscape of the country, and the poll results will serve as the last nail in the BJP’s coffin.”

Mr. Malik said he suggested the MVA to stay united. “As per my information, the BJP is losing and MVA will win. I also asked them [MVA] to make some adjustments but stay together in the Assembly polls. We had a cursory discussion about the INDIA bloc. However, I assured them that the MVA will form the government in Maharashtra.”

