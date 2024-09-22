GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Satya Pal Malik meets Uddhav Thackeray, extends support to MVA for Assembly polls

The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor to campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi to wipe out the BJP from Maharashtra

Published - September 22, 2024 08:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
“I have extended my full support to the MVA. I will also campaign for it,” Satya Pal Malik said. File

“I have extended my full support to the MVA. I will also campaign for it,” Satya Pal Malik said. File | Photo Credit: AP

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday and extended his support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the coming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Known for being a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Malik said he would campaign for the MVA to wipe out the BJP from the State.

‘MVA talks on track, consensus on over 125 seats; but CM face to be decided only post-polls’: Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said, “The BJP will not just receive a major blow, but the party will be wiped out in the State elections. Uddhav Thackeray will play the most important role in this election. I have extended my full support to the MVA. I will also campaign for it. Maharashtra Assembly elections will significantly influence the political landscape of the country, and the poll results will serve as the last nail in the BJP’s coffin.”

Seat sharing tussle: Maharashtra BJP proposes friendly fight on at least 25 seats

Mr. Malik said he suggested the MVA to stay united. “As per my information, the BJP is losing and MVA will win. I also asked them [MVA] to make some adjustments but stay together in the Assembly polls. We had a cursory discussion about the INDIA bloc. However, I assured them that the MVA will form the government in Maharashtra.”

Published - September 22, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / election / regional elections / local elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.