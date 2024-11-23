Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024: Sanjay Raut says something fishy, MVA cannot win

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday (November 23, 2024) raised concerns on election results so far. Mr. Raut accused the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gautam Adani of manipulating outcomes.

He said,”If you can’t even give 75 seats to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) then these results are suspicious. We have been on ground, it is impossible for Eknath Shinde to lead on 56 seats and Ajit Pawar on more than 20 seats. I disagree to believe this is Maharashtra’s people’s verdict, I know where their heart has been.”

Mr. Raut condemned the BJP’s numbers, saying it is impossible that a party can cross 200.

“We refuse to accept this. The citizens of Maharashtra are not dishonest but the BJP-led Mahayuti is”, he said.

This is not people’s mandate. This result has been bought be the Adani team, Mr. Raut said.

