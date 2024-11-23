 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024: Sanjay Raut says something fishy, MVA cannot win

Mr. Raut condemned the BJP’s numbers, saying it is impossible that a party can cross 200

Published - November 23, 2024 10:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut with MVA candidate MK Madavi.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut with MVA candidate MK Madavi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday (November 23, 2024) raised concerns on election results so far. Mr. Raut accused the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gautam Adani of manipulating outcomes.

Also Read:Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE updates

He said,”If you can’t even give 75 seats to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) then these results are suspicious. We have been on ground, it is impossible for Eknath Shinde to lead on 56 seats and Ajit Pawar on more than 20 seats. I disagree to believe this is Maharashtra’s people’s verdict, I know where their heart has been.”

Mr. Raut condemned the BJP’s numbers, saying it is impossible that a party can cross 200.

“We refuse to accept this. The citizens of Maharashtra are not dishonest but the BJP-led Mahayuti is”, he said.

This is not people’s mandate. This result has been bought be the Adani team, Mr. Raut said.

Published - November 23, 2024 10:56 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.