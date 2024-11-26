 />

Sanjay Raut disparages Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, says alliance with BJP makes them ‘sub-companies of BJP’

During the press conference, he also predicted that BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis will be chosen as the CM

Published - November 26, 2024 05:00 pm IST - Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised and mocked Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. File

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised and mocked Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday (November 25, 2024), saying being in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), they cannot decide on the candidate for Maharashtra Chief Minister and have instead become “sub-companies of BJP.”

“The CM will be decided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar cannot make decisions for their parties on their own. These two parties are slaves of Amit Shah and PM Modi and are sub-companies of the BJP,” he said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar created confusion in minds of voters, Sharad Pawar tells Supreme Court

During the press conference, he also predicted that BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis will be chosen as the CM.

“Currently, the BJP has a majority, just short of a few seats, but yes I agree they have the power, if they don’t have majority then they can break Eknath Shinde’s and Ajit Pawar’s parties for the majority. They are experts on that, it is seen in Maharashtra before. According to me, Devendra Fadnavis will be the next CM,” Mr. Raut said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister and was appointed as the caretaker CM until the formation of the government.

However, the Mahayuti alliance is yet to decide on the person to lead the Maharashtra government.

Shiv Sena leader and State Minister in the outgoing cabinet Deepak Kesarkar said that any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be acceptable to him.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigns as term of Assembly ends

He (Eknath Shinde) will handle the work of the government. Mahayuti leaders will sit together and discuss and go to Delhi and then a decision will be taken,” Mr. Kesarkar said on Tuesday (November 25, 2024).

“CM Shinde has clearly said that whatever decision PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah take, it will be acceptable to him,” he told reporters.

When asked about if there is a favoured candidate, he said that there is no clear favourite to the CM’s post as of now as the party leaders discuss among themselves.

“All three leaders are discussing together, a good decision will be taken when they discuss with,” he told reporters.

Eknath Shinde appeals to party workers not to gather in Mumbai after election victory

Eknath Shinde has already told his supporters early morning on Tuesday (November 25, 2024) that they should not congregate in Mumbai or anywhere else in his support.

“Out of love for me, some congregations have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner. Once again it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha bungalow (official residence of CM) or anywhere else,” said the X post by Mr. Shinde.

He also reiterated the strength of the Mahayuti alliance, saying that after the decisive victory, the alliance will stay together.

“After the great victory of Mahayutti, our government will be formed once again in the state. As a grand alliance, we contested the election together and are still together today,” the post said.

