Raigad-Panvel will be a big centre for data and AI: PM Modi

In Panvel city of Raigad district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a spiritual and emotional connection with Raigad district.

He recalled the time in 2013 when his name was proposed as a candidate for the Prime Minister’s position. “I had visited the Raigad Fort where the samadhi (resting place) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj remains, and took his blessings to serve the nation. The large number of people gathering here look like waves of saffron — it speaks loudly that no one can stop Maharashtra from touching the heights of development. This gathering is also giving a guarantee of what the results are going to be on November 23. Only the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-led Mahayuti can increase the speed of progress and development,” Mr. Modi said.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Full coverage

“For generations, the Congress party have given false slogans of ‘garibi hatao’ (eradicate poverty), and looted the poor for generations,” Mr. Modi alleged. “Under the Congress regime, the poor of this country could never come out of poverty, and struggled for the basics of ‘roti, kapda aur makaan’ (food, clothing, and shelter), even after 70 years of Independence. In the last 10 years, for the first time, our government changed this scenario and pulled 25 crore of people out of poverty,” he said.

Also Read: Family feud or ideology, Ambegaon sets the tone

Mr. Modi further said that his government had provided pucca houses to four crore homeless people, toilets to 12 crore poor families, thus providing them dignity of life. “Our Jal Jeevan Mission scheme brought water taps to 12 crore homes. Today, every person in this country has their own bank account. The poorest are transacting via UPI (Unified Payments Interface). These steps have greatly benefited Dalits, Adivasis and the Backward Classes, and empowered them to progress. 80 crore people of this country are getting free ration, of which 18 lakh people are from Raigad district alone. The Congress is asking when 25 crore people come out of poverty, why are they still getting free ration,” Mr. Modi said.

“These Aghadis [of the Maha Vikhas Aghadi] only want to push the poor back to poverty. The Congress is the enemy of poor,” he alleged.

“Today, a Congress leader [in a reference to Ghulam Ahmad Mir] in Jharkhand announced they would give cheap [subsidised] LPG to Hindus, Muslims, and intruders like Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Will you vote for such a party?“ Mr. Modi said.

The Mahayuti government made impossible projects possible, including the Atal Setu that had enabled an easy commute for people in Raigad, he said. “We invested ₹20,000 crore for the Navi Mumbai airport; ₹80,000 crore for the Vadhavan Port; ₹50,000 crore for the Samruddhi Mahamarg, Mumbai Coastal Highway, Mumbai Expressway, Panvel-Karjat railway track — all these development projects have changed the image and fate of Maharashtra,” Mr. Modi said.

Raigad is emerging as a new futuristic centre in Maharashtra, the PM said. In Taloja, he said the Mahayuti government was building Asia’s second and India’s largest ‘Data Centre Park’ worth ₹30,000 crore. “In the coming days, Raigad-Panvel will be a big centre of data and Artificial Intelligence (AI). We are building a centre of excellence, skill, industry, semi-conductor sector, and apart from this, the Palghar and JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) ports are going to open many opportunities. Panvel-Raigad is emerging as a new futuristic centre in Maharashtra, creating lakhs of job opportunities,” he added.

“Since the Raigad district is enriched with coastal resources, we are tirelessly strengthening the coastal economy to benefit the fishing community,” Mr. Modi said. “We are making modern boats and navigation methods that will make the life of the fishing community safer and easier. Through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, the fishing community is getting ₹1,000 crore assistance. Fish-rearing farmers are now connected with the Kisan Credit Card. All these steps by the Mahayuti will encourage a blue economy,” he said.

“The Central government’s Mudra Yojana Scheme is benefitting crores of women as we are determined to make 3 crore ‘lakhpati didis’ and benefit our women with the drone technology,” Mr. Modi said. “But in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti government is providing double profit with schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana that is helping them with their household expenses. If the Aghadis come to power, they will stop all these projects and push the future of our girls and women into darkness,” Mr. Modi said.