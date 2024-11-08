Our Hindutva is not in contrast with Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar ideology: Eknath Shinde

Accusing the Congress of copying its flagship popular scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ while announcing the five guarantees in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “The Congress is copying us because they are scared of us. They have nothing new to offer. So, in this election, they are making a false promise of giving ₹3,000 to women.” He was speaking to The Hindu during his campaigning in Vidarbha.

Mr. Shinde also slammed Shiv Sena UBT president Uddhav Thackeray’s manifesto launched on Thursday in Mumbai. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the deity of Maharashtra. His temple is in our hearts. But what Uddhav Thackeray is doing is politicising Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for electoral gains,” he said. The Shiv Sena UBT manifesto promises to build an impressive temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in each district, if voted to power.

Speaking on issues such as increase in the 50% reservation cap, caste-based census, the accusations of an unnatural alliance with Ajit Pawar, the impact of the split in parties, friendly fights, the trust of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the way ahead for the Mahayuti, Mr. Shinde had a free-wheeling discussion with The Hindu in a sit-down interview.

“On one hand, they go to the court against our Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, they accuse us of bribing our dear sisters; and on the other hand, they are so scared of its impact that they make such false poll promises to our sisters. Rahul Gandhi’s guarantees are nothing but his fear of us. We don’t oppose the caste-based census. What is he talking about? We have already given reservation to the Marathas, which has stood in the court of law. Reservation in Maharashtra is already above 50%,” said Mr. Shinde. He was referring to the five guarantees announced by Mr. Gandhi in Mumbai on Wednesday. One of them was the promise of ₹3,000 to women, another was caste-based census, and the third was removing the 50% cap on reservation.

Which issues will dominate the Maharashtra elections this time?

The most important issue on which this election will be fought is that of development. We will talk about the several development projects we have brought for the State. Hindutva will also be the agenda, but our Hindutva is broad-minded. This election is against the MVA, which has been the killer of development. We have delivered and promise the decentralisation of development. Our projects have become game-changers for the State. Connectivity, infrastructure, these will be the focus of our Vachan-nama, which we will release in the coming few days. We will connect Maharashtra by air, rail, water and road in a way that one should be able to reach from one end of the State to another, in not more than six to seven hours.

Rahul Gandhi recently came to Maharashtra and announced five guarantees. They have promised a caste-based census, removal of 50% cap on reservation, financial help to the unemployed, to women. How do you see the Congress manifesto?

They have nothing new to offer and they are afraid of the popularity of our scheme. On one hand, they go to the court against our Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, they accuse us of bribing our dear sisters, of giving them alms; and on the other hand they are so scared of its impact that they make such false poll promises to our sisters. Rahul Gandhi’s guarantees are nothing but his fear of us. They went to court against this very scheme, they tried to politicise it. When the Bombay High Court slammed them, they went to the Nagpur Bench. In our country, women are the symbol of sacrifice. You can’t insult them. The Congress had earlier claimed that we were only making false promises. But we delivered. We transferred five instalments in the accounts of our sisters. We did the financial planning, we are within the 3% limit of FRBM. We have already announced that when we come to power, we will increase the direct transfer to ₹2,100.

With respect to the other issues, we have not opposed caste-based census. What is he talking about? Also, we have already given reservation to the Marathas, which has stood in the court of law. Reservation in Maharashtra is already above 50%. If they are so inclined towards it, why did they not do it for so many years when they were in power? They have only misused the Dalits for votes.

There was a political storm in Maharashtra after the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue. And now, Uddhav Thackeray has announced in his manifesto that they will construct a grand temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in each district if voted to power.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a venerable deity in Maharashtra. He should not be used for narrow political gains. But that is exactly what Uddhav Thackeray is doing now.

Over the last two-and-a-half years, you have emerged to be the dark horse of Maharashtra politics, who has asserted his position in an alliance with a bigger party. What are your expectations for your party now, after this election?

Things have been done respectably till now. And they will be done respectably in the future as well. I have followed three principles — accessibility, simplicity and credibility. I say that I am the CM. CM means Common Man. We have strengthened our party structure, bettered our strike rate and vote share in comparison to UBT. People have expressed confidence in my work. And both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are convinced by it.

They trust the Shiv Sena, they trust me as a courageous, honest and hard-working leader. I have only worked hard to increase my line. I have not cut anyone else in my political journey. I have focussed on my work, and have let my work speak for me.

This is an unprecedented election in Maharashtra where the two regional forces – Shiv Sena and NCP — are split, and are fighting against each other for the first time in the State election. Will the voters be confused in this multipolar fight?

There will be no confusion, though there might be victories and defeats with slight margins. We are confident of our work. And people have seen it. We have already proven in the Lok Sabha election, who the true legacy belongs to. We won more votes than Shiv Sena UBT. Even if the voters compare the MVA government to the Mahayuti government, they will see the difference. In MVA, only ₹4 crore was spent from the CM Relief Fund. We have spent ₹350 crore. We have taken 124 decisions related to irrigation. The MVA government had taken only four. They put speedbreakers in each developmental scheme, while we have rolled out schemes for the benefit of everyone in each age group.

How many seats will the Mahayuti win in these elections?

We will win with a thumping majority.

About the differences in Mahayuti, and the friendly fights...

Nawab Malik is the only exception in the alliance. Otherwise, we are all on one page even about the friendly fights. We will all work to make the Mahayuti candidates victorious.

Is Ajit Pawar an uneasy alliance partner? He keeps talking about Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar, while you swear by Hindutva.

Our Hindutva is not in contrast with the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology. Our welfare schemes benefit everyone. We do not hate any religion. It is true that the BJP and Shiv Sena are natural alliance partners and that Ajit Pawar is a newer alliance partner. But we are all together as Mahayuti now, and our aim is to make this alliance stronger to win this election.