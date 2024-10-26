Rahul Gandhi not upset, opposition spreading fake news: NCP-SP leader Anil Deshmukh

Senior Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Saturday (October 26, 2024) said that the opposition party in Maharashtra is spreading fake news over the issue of seat-sharing in the State.

Mr. Deshmukh said that Congress leaders in Maharashtra including Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, and Vijay Wadettiwar had held meetings with NCP-SP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) that went really well.

“Rahul Gandhi is not upset. Leaders like Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar all had meetings with leaders of NCP-SCP and Shiv Sena (UBT). We had taken the decision regarding seat sharing based on merit. Opposition parties are spreading false information. It is not true that Rahul Gandhi is upset with leaders in the State,” said Mr. Deshmukh.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Congress on Saturday (October 26, 2024) released its second list naming 23 candidates. The party has fielded Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar from the Bhusawal Assembly constituency, followed by Swati Sandip Wakekar from Jalgaon (Jamod), Mahesh Gangane from Akot, Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende from Wardha, Anuja Sunil Kedar from Savner, Girish Krushnarao Pandav from Nagpur South, Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar from Kamthi, Puja Ganesh Thavkar from Bhandara, Dilip Waman Bansod from Arjuni-Morgaon.

On Thursday (October 24, 2024), Congress released its first list of 48 candidates for the Assembly polls. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP-SP and the Congress, has concluded its talks on sharing seats in 255 constituencies. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole had informed that each party will contest on 85 Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), earlier on Saturday (October 26, 2024) released the list of its star campaigners and named 40 leaders including the top leadership of the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also been named on the list, followed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pramod Sawant, among others.

The list also includes names of prominent leaders from the State: Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Vinod Tawde, Narayan Rane, Pankaja Munde, Chandrakant (Dada) Patil, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Ashish Shelar, Udayan Raje Bhonsle, Raosaheb Danve Patil, Ashok Chavan, Sudhir Mugantiwar, Navneet Rana, among others.

The star campaigner will also campaign for the BJP candidate contesting a bye-election in Nanded Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

