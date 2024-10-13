GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi calls for urgent meeting of Maharashtra Congress leaders

The Monday meeting in Delhi comes in the backdrop of the party’s defeat in Haryana Assembly elections and the recalibrating aspirations of its MVA allies over seat sharing and the Chief Minister post.

Published - October 13, 2024 10:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Vinaya Deshpande Pandit
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. File

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for an urgent meeting of top leaders of the Maharashtra Congress at 10 a.m. on Monday (October 14, 2024) in New Delhi. Those invited for the key meeting include Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Varsha Gaikwad, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Vijay Waddettiwar and Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat.

With Maharashtra going to polls soon, the meeting assumes significance as Congress’s alliance partners in the State have started flexing muscles over seat-sharing and the Chief Minister post. The INDIA bloc partners had also pulled up the Congress for its defeat in the Haryana Assembly election.

Also Read: Baba Siddique killing LIVE updates

The State Congress leaders will fly down to Mumbai immediately after the meeting in Delhi to attend the co-ordinators’ meeting to be held in the State capital at 4 p.m.

“We have been asked to come to Delhi. This is likely to take stock of the situation in Maharashtra,” one of the leaders who has been invited for the meeting told The Hindu. “I am not aware of the agenda of the meeting,” said another.

Baba Siddique killing: Congress raises questions over law and order in Maharashtra

Most of the invitees are part of the seat sharing discussion with alliance partners Shiv Sena(UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party(SP). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has also put together a separate committee to discuss the seat sharing arrangement in Mumbai, where the aspirations of the Congress and Shiv Sena(UBT) are being recalibrated.

While the seat sharing talks are in the final stage, the Congress thinks its regional allies are trying to stake claim to seats in its traditional strongholds, with a few seats in the Vidarbha region being the point of contention.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena(UBT) has been vocal about pitching party chief Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister candidate, much to the discomfort of the Congress, particularly after the Congress’s defeat in the Haryana Assembly election. The Shiv Sena(UBT) has also pulled up the Congress for its failure to come to power in Haryana. In party mouthpiece Saamana and through several statements, party leader Sanjay Raut has slammed the grand old party for side-lining allies and being overconfident.

Setback in Haryana won’t affect Congress in Maharashtra; party to contest 110-115 seats: Nana Patole

“Congress collaborates with regional parties where it is weak, but when it considers itself strong, it neglects them,” Raut said recently. “In Haryana, Congress kept its INDIA bloc partners like AAP and others away. In this game, it lost the entire state. In Jammu and Kashmir, INDIA bloc won but in Haryana, Congress was left behind. This picture is not good for the INDIA bloc,” he said another day. He also blamed the Congress for its performance in Haryana saying, “No one thought the BJP government would be elected in Haryana again. It seems Congress’s overconfidence and the arrogance of local Congress leaders led to the party’s defeat.”

Even at the recent Dasara rally of Shiv Sena(UBT), a political event keenly watched to understand the party’s stance on several issues, Uddhav Thackeray was strongly pitched as the Chief Minister candidate.

In this backdrop of an ever-changing political weather in Maharashtra, it remains to be seen if the Congress’s Delhi meeting will help recalibrate the party’s strategy for the upcoming polls.

Published - October 13, 2024 10:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / election / local elections / regional elections / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.