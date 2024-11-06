GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Maharashtra Poll Arena LIVE updates: The Hindu hosts election conclave ahead of Assembly polls

Guest speakers of ‘Poll Arena’ include party voices of both coalitions — Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi

Updated - November 06, 2024 09:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu is hosting its inaugural election conclave ‘Poll Arena’ on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) in Mumbai’s Y.B. Chavan Centre. ‘Poll Arena’ will delve into issues unique to the Maharashtra Assembly election — Sena and NCP’s fight for legacy, the Chief Minister face, impact of Haryana polls and internal tussle of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Guest speakers of ‘Poll Arena’ include party voices of both coalitions. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, NCP leader Praful Patel, Congress Maharashtra chief Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Congress leader and ex-Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan are among those who will speak at the event.

You can catch The Hindu Conclave broadcasting live on The Hindu’s YouTube channel, X, Instagram and Facebook page.

Follow live updates here:

  • November 06, 2024 09:01
    Maha Vikas Agahdi speakers to attend

    On the Maha Vikas Agahdi’s side, Congress Maharashtra chief Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Congress leader and ex-Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, will discuss the MVA’s tussle for Chief Minister candidate, battlegrounds Baramati, Mumbai and common minimum programme for the MVA. Representing the farmers of Maharashtra, All India Kisan Sabha National President Ashok Dhawale will speak on the poll issues plaguing the community.

  • November 06, 2024 09:01
    Mahayuti voices at the summit

    Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, NCP leader Praful Patel, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora and BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar, will expound on the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP’s poll strategy, the Ladki Bahin scheme and the road ahead.

  • November 06, 2024 09:01
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of The Hindu’s inaugural election conclave ahead of the Maharashtra Assemble elections, to be held at Mumbai’s Y.B. Chavan Centre. The summit begins at 10 a.m.

Published - November 06, 2024 09:00 am IST

