The BJP will consider the political situation and long-term party benefit when deciding on Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister, if the ruling Mahayuti is voted back to power in the upcoming Assembly election, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said on Wednesday (November 6, 2024), pointing to the Bihar example for the BJP’s rationale.

“We have never given any CM face in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan. We are fighting these polls under Eknath Shinde and post-elections we will decide on next CM,” he said, offering a hint about the party’s likely choice.

Speaking at The Hindu’s inaugural Poll Arena conclave at Mumbai’s Y.B. Chavan Centre, Mr. Tawde did not deny the repeat of the ‘Nitish Kumar pattern’ in Maharashtra, adding, “What is discussed in media, never happens in BJP.”

“In Bihar, we were ahead of the Janata Dal (United), but we made Nitish Kumar as CM. We go as per political situation at that time and the long-term benefit of the party and the State,” said Mr. Tawde, when pressed about whether the CM pick would be merit-based, that is, based on number of seats won by the party. Setting the poll target for the Maharashtra election, he said that the Mahayuti would cross 170 seats, while the BJP itself would win over 100 of the 148 seats it is contesting.

Vinod Tawde speaks at The Hindu Poll Arena

Promoting local leaders

“The wind is blowing in Mahayuti’s direction,” said Mr. Tawde, dismissing concerns about rebel candidates facing the BJP. Talking about his role in convincing former MP Gopal Shetty to withdraw his independent aide, Mr. Tawde said, “We will concentrate on promoting local leaders this time.”

When asked if BJP workers are unhappy about being in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Mr. Tawde said: “In 2014, Sharad Pawar backed the BJP from outside. Then cadres had no issue. So now what is the issue?”

Sena split

Commenting on the BJP’s ‘wish’ to support Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s son for the Mahim seat, he said that Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was discussing the proposal with the CM. The Shiv Sena’s incumbent MLA Sada Sarvankar is contesting against Amit Thackeray for the Mahim seat, a Sena bastion.

Since the Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray broke away from his alliance with the BJP in 2019, Mr. Tawde claimed that “voters will know who asked for votes on behalf of Modi but went with Congress.” His remark came in response to the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s booklet titled Gaddarancha Panchnama (Traitor’s Record), which accused the BJP of betraying Maharashtra’s revered icons. “Uddhav Thackeray has gone with a faction which is anti-Hindutva, while Eknath Shinde is actually following what [Sena founder] Balasaheb Thackeray said,” Mr. Tawde said.

Dismisses farm woes

Dismissing claims that farmer distress will hurt the BJP’s poll performance, he said, “As the monsoon starts, prices of onions rise. It is an annual issue where sometimes farmers get less price, and it is costly for consumers.”

“The politics of direct benefit, such as Ladki Bahin, youth stipend, and politics of indirect benefit, roads and infrastructure schemes, will benefit the Mahayuti,” he said.

Asked about the upcoming election for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mr. Tawde said that the BJP’s tickets would be given to grassroots workers, denying any re-calibration in strategy after the Assembly election. The city’s municipal body was due to go to the polls in 2022, but the election has been postponed multiple times.

BJP vote share

Answering a question about the BJP’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra, Mr. Tawde defended his party saying, “BJP won less seats in Lok Sabha but as per vote share, our share was only 0.03% less than MVA”.

When asked if the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would be more involved in the BJP’s Maharashtra campaign, he said, “RSS is always urging people to vote and evade NOTA [None of the above option]. Like in Haryana, they will be helping in Maharashtra too.”

The State goes to the polls on November 20. Results will be announced on November 23.

