 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM to address nine election rallies across Maharashtra, starting today

PM Modi's first rally is in Dhule, north Maharashtra, at noon on Friday. He will then address a public meeting in Nashik at 2 pm.

Published - November 08, 2024 01:03 am IST - MUMBAI

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nine rallies over a week in Maharashtra as part of the BJP’s campaign effort for the State Assembly polls. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nine rallies over a week in Maharashtra as part of the BJP’s campaign effort for the State Assembly polls. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nine rallies over a week in Maharashtra as part of the BJP’s campaign effort for the State Assembly polls. His first public meeting will be on Friday in Dhule, the party said.

The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a statement on Thursday that the PM will also hold a roadshow in Pune on November 12.

Modi's first rally is in Dhule, north Maharashtra, at noon on Friday. He will then address a public meeting in Nashik at 2 pm.

On November 9, he will campaign in Akola at noon and in Nanded at 2 pm, it added.

On November 12, Modi will address rallies in Chimur, (Chandrapur district) and Solapur and participate in a roadshow in Pune in the evening.

Modi will then address rallies on November 14 at three places in the State: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Raigad, and Mumbai.

Elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted three days later.

The BJP is contesting elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance, which comprises the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar, and Congress, is fighting the polls against the Mahayuti.

Published - November 08, 2024 01:03 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.