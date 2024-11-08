PM to address nine election rallies across Maharashtra, starting today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nine rallies over a week in Maharashtra as part of the BJP’s campaign effort for the State Assembly polls. His first public meeting will be on Friday in Dhule, the party said.

The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a statement on Thursday that the PM will also hold a roadshow in Pune on November 12.

Modi's first rally is in Dhule, north Maharashtra, at noon on Friday. He will then address a public meeting in Nashik at 2 pm.

On November 9, he will campaign in Akola at noon and in Nanded at 2 pm, it added.

On November 12, Modi will address rallies in Chimur, (Chandrapur district) and Solapur and participate in a roadshow in Pune in the evening.

Modi will then address rallies on November 14 at three places in the State: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Raigad, and Mumbai.

Elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted three days later.

The BJP is contesting elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance, which comprises the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar, and Congress, is fighting the polls against the Mahayuti.