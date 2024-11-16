 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi, Shah spreading lies that Rahul Gandhi is against reservation, alleges Priyanka

Priyanka said these leaders [PM Mod, Amit Shah] are scared of Rahul Gandhi because he wants a caste census to be conducted in the country

Published - November 16, 2024 06:16 pm IST - Shirdi

PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Shirdi, Maharashtra.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Shirdi, Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday (November 16, 2024) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah of spreading lies about her brother Rahul Gandhi that he is against reservation.

She said these leaders are scared of Rahul Gandhi because he wants a caste census to be conducted in the country.

Also read | Maharashtra elections: Congress built Maharashtra ‘brick by brick’, BJP let it slip, says Chidambaram

Addressing a poll rally in the temple town of Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra, she said projects worth ₹10 lakh crore were snatched away from Maharashtra.

"All of us are proud of Maharashtra. But in this land, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being insulted...you people are being insulted. All these leaders, including Modi ji, take his [Shivaji Maharaj] name, but they do not respect him," Mr. Gandhi alleged.

PM laid a foundation for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue but later stopped the work, she said, apparently referring to the warrior king's proposed memorial in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai.

"The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj outside Parliament was removed. The statue installed in Sindhudurg, collapsed as corruption took place in its construction. What is the point of taking the name of the legendary king if you want to insult that person," she said.

PM Modi 'dividing' society, will have no association with BJP allies: Sharad Pawar

She challenged PM Modi to announce publicly that a caste census conducted and the 50% cap on reservation will be removed.

“But they say from the public platform that my brother is against reservation. The person, who traversed from Manipur to Mumbai carrying out Nyaya Yatra, about him you are saying that he is against reservation. They tell lies from public platforms as they know that the person travelled from Kanyakumari to Kashmir seeking justice and seeking caste census.”

Mr. Gandhi added that PM Modi always takes the name of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

"Yes, our ideologies [Congress and Shiv Sena's] were different...Yes, our political thinking was different... But neither Balasaheb Thackeray nor any leader from the Congress and Rahul ji would tolerate the insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," she said.

Published - November 16, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.