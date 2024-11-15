 />
PM Modi 'dividing' society, will have no association with BJP allies: Sharad Pawar

The senior leader emphasised that he will not have any truck with parties associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, referring to his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar

Updated - November 15, 2024 11:39 pm IST - Pune

PTI
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar addresses a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Tasgaon in Sangli district of Maharashtra, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar addresses a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Tasgaon in Sangli district of Maharashtra, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Opposition leader Sharad Pawar on Friday (November 15, 2024) accused Narendra Modi of "dividing" the society as he slammed the Prime Minister's campaign speeches and asserted that popular "unrest" against the ruling alliance will help the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) return to power in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Grand narrative vs the here and now: Mahayuti and MVA strategies differ

When asked about the possibility of a post-election reunion with his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar, the senior leader emphasised that he will not have any truck with parties associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meeting with Sharad Pawar did take place, but not at Adani’s residence: Devendra Fadnavis

In an interview with PTI, Mr. Pawar, considered the architect of the Opposition MVA in Maharashtra, said the ruling Mahayuti has been using a "tremendous amount of monetary strength", including through cash transfer schemes, to influence the elections following its poor show in the State in the Lok Sabha elections.

But people will reject them, he said.

The four-term former Maharashtra Chief Minister and ex-Union Minister was blistering in his criticism of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose "batenge to katenge" slogan has drawn criticism from even some BJP leaders and allies like Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president said, "He [Adityanath] is known for these communal expressions. Why give him importance? I don't want to utter even one sentence about him. These are the people who wear saffron clothes and perpetrate communalism. They are doing a disservice to the nation."

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Competing poll offers fill the ideological vacuum

Asked about Mr. Modi's extensive campaign in which he accused the opposition of dividing the society on caste lines and sought people's unity in favour of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party alliance, Sharad Pawar hit back.

"He is the Prime Minister. He is saying certain things. What he says about our associates is very unfair. He himself is dividing the society. You can see his speeches over the past few days and the issues that he is raising for his political interests," he said.

Mr. Pawar said he has witnessed a great amount of "unrest" among people during his extensive campaign.

The Prime Minister has accused the Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (SP) alliance of seeking to divide society and pursuing appeasement politics, and has called for unity with his call for "ek hain to safe hain".

Also Read: Family feud or ideology, Ambegaon sets the tone

The Congress and former BJP ally the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have been particularly at the receiving end of his withering criticism.

Spearheading the MVA campaign and also making determined efforts to reclaim his party's standing in its strongholds, especially in western Maharashtra following the split in 2023, the 83-year-old Mr. Pawar expressed confidence in getting popular support in the election.

"People are very unhappy [with State government], particularly the farmers and the younger generation. Whenever they get an opportunity to cast their votes, they will favour people like us and our associates," he said while declining to make any assessment about the number of seats the MVA may win in the 288-member Assembly.

To a question on whether he saw any possibility of him and his nephew coming together after the election, Mr. Pawar said he will have no association with those who are with the BJP.

"We have our own party. There are those who are associated with the BJP. The question doesn't arise even to discuss these things," he said.

Asked if he is ruling out any association with his nephew, Sharad Pawar emphasised that he will have no truck with those who are with the BJP.

Mr. Ajit Pawar had walked away with a majority of the then undivided group of MLAs in 2023 to ally with the BJP.

The senior Mr. Pawar slammed the NCP leaders, who sided with his nephew and many of them now fighting the poll as part of the ruling coalition, as "traitors" and expressed confidence that people will serve justice in the November 20 election.

In his comments, Mr. Ajit Pawar too has been dismissive of any possibility of joining hands with his uncle.

However, in the State's political arena full of regional satraps with malleable ideology and fluid loyalty, the buzz about a post-election realignment of forces depending on the nature of the verdict has never stopped.

To a question over the claim that the ruling alliance might have recovered some ground following its Lok Sabha loss by launching several welfare schemes, including 'Ladki Bahin', Mr. Pawar said the government resorted to this after realising people's unhappiness with its performance.

"They have realised they are not getting a positive response. They are using a lot of money," he said.

Asked about the perceived reaction to 'Ladki Bahin', a cash transfer scheme of ₹1,500 to women, the Senior Pawar said any such monetary measure is bound to have repercussions here and there but his observation is that women will vote for his alliance for peace, security and overall welfare.

With the BJP amping up its Hindutva campaign in the State Assembly elections, he noted that the ruling alliance has been stressing this plank but added that one will have to wait for election results to find out its impact.

Published - November 15, 2024 11:03 pm IST

