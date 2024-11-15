Addressing a rally at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park on Thursday (November 14, 2024) ahead of the Maharashtra elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for insulting Savarkar and Bal Thackeray, while seeking a clear mandate for the Mahayuti alliance.

“The Aghadi insults Veer Savarkar, talks of saffron terror, and opposes the implementation of the Constitution in Kashmir,” he told a slim crowd that was tepid in its response.

Apart from the candidates of the Mumbai region, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were present at the rally.

“The MVA have been against the Ram Mandir. But when the election comes, they dress in saffron to seek votes. They want Article 370 back in Jammu & Kashmir. They are the same party who for decades did not give Marathi its due recognition of classical language,” Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that Mumbai is the city of Thackeray’s principles, but in the MVA, there is “one particular party” who has “handed over the remote control” to Congress to “constantly insult Thackeray”. “This is the reason I have given an open challenge to the Congress’s shehjada to speak a few words of praise for Balasaheb if he dares,” he said, referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Modi said that the Mahayuti is working “tirelessly” to fulfill dreams of the people. “Modi will make all dreams come true. The BJP-led-Mahayuti is pushing Mumbai towards lakhs and crores of investment projects to build world-class infrastructure. At least 70 lakh people from the lower income group in Mumbai have received PM SVANidhi Yojana to be able to invest in their own business,” he said.

The Prime Minister said women in Mumbai are setting examples across the country with their leadership skills. “In Maharashtra, there are over 27,000 startups and most of them are headed by women. The Mahayuti’s Ladki Bahin Yojana has added perks to the existing leadership of women,” he said.

Referring to the BJP’s controversial slogan, Mr. Modi said, “If the Congress comes to power, it will take away reservation. The prince of the Congress (Mr. Gandhi) is always talking of the destruction of this country and that is why it is important to remember ‘ek hain toh safe hain’ (we are safe if united).”

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Mr. Modi asked the people if they will vote for the ones who follow Sambhaji, or those propagating “Aurangzeb’s slogans”.

Citing investment prospects, he said, “Over ₹70,000 crore investment memorandums have been signed and ₹45,000 crore projects are already in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Big companies are to be established and function from here. We are constructing Maharashtra’s biggest industrial park in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar that will draw more companies to invest and create employment opportunities.”

In Panvel city of Raigad district, he said that in the last 10 years, the BJP government has pulled 25 crore people out of poverty. “In Taloja, we are building Asia’s second and India’s largest data centre park worth ₹30,000 crore. In the coming days, Raigad-Panvel will be a big centre of data and artificial intelligence,” he said.

